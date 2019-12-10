Peter Seufer of Virginia Tech was named the ACC men’s cross country runner of the year for the second straight year on Tuesday.
The fifth-year senior finished first at the ACC championships for the second straight year. He also finished first at the NCAA Southeast Regional championships.
He took fourth at the NCAA national championships, becoming only the second Tech men’s cross country runner to earn All-America honors twice in his career.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cavaliers honored
Virginia junior midfielder Rachel Robinson has been named a first-team All-American, while UVa sophomore defender Amber Ezechiels made the second team.
Robinson, who started at defensive midfielder, had five goals and four assists.
Ezechiels, who had one goal, helped UVa shut out seven foes.
WRESTLING
Ferrum 39,
Southern Virginia 9
FERRUM — Panther wrestlers claimed eight of the ten bouts, with five garnering bonus points as they defeated the visiting Knights.
Austin Smith (149), Elijah Martin (157) and Galilee Kissell (165) spurred Ferrum with consecutive pins to break open the match. Malik Barr (174) won by technical fall and Demontay Wimbush (184) scored a major decision win for the Panthers.
Southern Virginia got a 6-4 decision win from Aldair Moran at 141 pounds and heavyweight Nico Ramirez pinned Ferrum’s Carlos Leyva in the final bout of the evening.
