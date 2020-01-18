BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s Jacory Patterson broke the collegiate record in the men’s indoor 300 meters Friday night at the Virginia Tech Invitational track and field meet at Rector Field House.
The sophomore had a winning time of 32.28 seconds. He broke the mark of 32.32 seconds, which was set by the late Torrin Lawrence of Georgia in a January 2010 meet that was also held at Rector Field House. Lawrence died four years later in a car accident.
Patterson recorded the sixth-fastest time ever by an American in the event and the 11th-fastest time ever by any runner in the event.
In other action on the opening night of the meet, Caitlan Tate broke the Tech record in the women’s indoor 300 with a winning time of 37.15 seconds.
Tech’s Cole Beck (Blacksburg) won the men’s 60 meters; Tech’s Diego Zarate won the 3,000; Tech’s Jack Joyce won the 1,000; Virginia’s Maya Maloney won the women’s unseeded pole vault; and UVa’s Kane Aldrich won the men’s unseeded pole vault.
WRESTLING
No. 3 Virginia Tech 47, Binghamton 0
VESTAL, N.Y. — The Hokie wrestlers showed no mercy as they swept all 10 bouts on the day in their shutout win over the Bearcats, the Tech program’s first shutout win since Jan. 12, 2018, when they blanked Campbell 40-0.
Mitch Moore (141), Bryce Andonian (149) and David McFadden (165) each registered wins by pinfall, while B. C. LaPrade (157) and Stan Smeltzer (197) took wins by major decision. Collin Gerardi (133) also claimed bonus points in a win by forfeit.
Virginia 44, VMI 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers claimed nine of the 10 bouts, including seven that garnered bonus points in their dominating win over the Keydets.
Jack Mueller (125), Louie Hayes (133) and Robert Scherer (285) all won their matches by pinfall, while Brian Courtney (141), Denton Spencer (149), Justin McCoy (157) and Jay Aiello (197) each won their matches by technical fall.
Neal Richards took the lone bout for the Keydets at 174 pounds, notching a 10-4 decision win over Victor Marcelli.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Hokie men upset Cavs, UVa women prevail
CHRISTIANSBURG —The 24th-ranked Virginia Tech men’s swimming and diving team picked up an upset win over 15th-ranked 158-141 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Saturday. The third-ranked Cavalier women claimed the win over the Hokies by a 186-111 score.
A.J. Pouch took first in the 200-meter breaststroke and second in the 100, while Lane Stone won the 500 freestyle and Sam Tornqvist took first in 200 backstroke.
With the outcome still in doubt, Tech put it away with the 400-free relay team of Blake Manoff, Thomas Hallock, Henry Claesson and Stone taking first in the final event.
Noah Zawadzki won both the 3-meter and 1-meter diving events, while Taj Cole came in second in the 1-meter.
The Cavalier women claimed 13 of the 16 events, with Morgan Hill, Abby Richter, Alexis Wenger and Kate Douglass each winning a pair of individual events. Sydney Dusel notched a career-best score to claim the 3-meter diving event.
