BLACKSBURG — Kevin Madden belted a three-run homer to lead the Virginia Tech baseball team to a 10-3 rout of East Tennessee State in its home opener Tuesday.
The Hokies (1-2) scored nine runs in the second inning to grab a 9-0 lead over the Bucs (3-1), highlighted by Spencer Palmer’s two-RBI single and Madden’s homer.
Carson Taylor finished up the scoring for the Hokies with a solo homer in the sixth.
Gavin Cross of Tech had three hits and scored a run, while Fritz Genther had two hits and scored once.
The Hokies used seven pitchers. Starting pitcher Ian Seymour got the win, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UVa wins tourney
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Virginia rallied over the final nine holes to win the IJGA Collegiate Invitational.
UVa shot an 8-under 856 in the 14-team, 54-hole event, two shots better than runner-up LSU.
Virginia shot an 8-under 280 in the final round. UVa trailed No. 18 LSU by nine strokes with nine holes left.
UVa’s Beth Lillie took sixth with a 5-under 211.
Virginia’s Riley Smyth was 10th with a 214. She birdied her final two holes to give UVa the lead. She had a 4-under 68 for the final round.
