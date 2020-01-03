BLACKSBURG — Fourth-ranked 165-pounder David McFadden and third-ranked 184-pounder Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) picked up key bonus-point victories as fifth-ranked Virginia Tech won six of the 10 bouts to edge 24th-ranked Central Michigan 20-16 at Cassell Coliseum on Friday evening.
The Hokies got decision wins from Collin Gerardi (133), Bryce Andonian (149), and Cody Hughes (174), while B.C. LaPrade also picked up an upset win at 157 as he took down Central Michigan’s 16th-ranked Logan Parks.
The Chippewas got two victories from their ranked wrestlers as 12th-ranked 125-pounder Drew Hildebrandt downed Tech’s 11th-ranked Joey Prata in sudden victory to start the match while fifth-ranked heavyweight Matt Stencel copied the same score against Hokie John Borst in the final bout of the evening.
With Tech leading 20-7 with two bouts remaining, Central Michigan got a pinfall win from 197-pounder Landon Pelham before Stencel’s decision win to narrow the final margin.
WRESTLING
Hokie, Keydet place
at Southern Scuffle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona finished third and VMI’s Neal Richards took fifth at the Southern Scuffle, which concluded Thursday night.
Latona, competing unattached at 125 pounds, went 6-1 in the two-day tournament. The freshman suffered a 6-4 loss to fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni of Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals.
Latona beat Navy’s Logan Treaster 2-1 in the marathon third-place match. The score was tied at 1 after regulation, three sudden-death overtime periods and two sets of 30-second tiebreakers. Latona won after gaining riding time in the third and final set of tiebreakers.
At 174 pounds, Richards beat 18th-ranked Dean Sherry of Rider in the fifth-place match.
