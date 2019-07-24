Virginia Tech announced the hiring of former Salem High School and University of South Carolina tennis player Harrison O’Keefe as an assistant women’s tennis coach Wednesday.
He was an assistant for the South Carolina men’s team last season.
As a freshman, O’Keefe helped Salem win the 2011 Group AA team title. He then went to the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in South Carolina while taking online classes.
He won 90 matches in college. He earned All-SEC honors as a fourth-year junior in 2017, when he advanced to the NCAA singles and doubles tourneys.
He is the younger brother of Hidden Valley Country Club tennis director Patrick O’Keefe and the son of Hidden Valley Country Club pro Chris O’Keefe.
SOFTBALL
Hokies add transfer
Virginia Tech announced that outfielder Kelsey Brown is transferring from 2019 NCAA Super Regionals participant James Madison.
Brown stole a VHSL-record 133 bases in her career at Battlefield High School in Haymarket.
She hit .273 and stole 10 bases as a JMU freshman last season, when she played in 44 games and started 13.
GOLF
RVGHF junior, senior tournaments begin
There will be new champions in at least two divisions at the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame’s junior, senior and super senior championships, which begin Thursday at Hunting Hills Country Club.
Last year’s winners in the junior (Bryce Tackett) and senior (Keith Decker of Ballyhack) flights won’t compete in the 36-hole event that concludes Friday at Hidden Valley Country Club.
Roanoke Country Club’s Chips Wooddy is back to defend in the super senior division. Other top contenders in the division include 2017 winner Van McCarter (Blue Hills) and 2016 winner Bill Nunnenkamp (Blue Hills), who also won the senior division title in 2008 and 2012. Also watch for Ole Monterey’s Evans Deane, the 2014 winner, and two-time winner Bill Proffitt of Hidden Valley.
The favorite in the Junior Division figures to be left-hander Brett Pennington of Roanoke Country Club.
With Decker not competing, the 28-player Senior Division field will led by 2014 champion Gary Leroux of Blacksburg Country Club and 2013 winner Jack Allara of Hidden Valley. Other top contenders include Hidden Valley’s John Newton, Roy Foutz and Danny Hopkins. Ole Monterey’s Mark Funderburke and Keith Myers also pose as serious threats.
Funderburke one back at junior stroke play
WINCHESTER — Hidden Valley graduate Ross Funderburke shot his second straight round in the 60s and is one shot off the lead in the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Winchester Country Club.
Funderburke followed a 2-under-par 69 with a 68 on Wednesday. David Stanford of Vienna is the leader.
Daniel Goode of Wytheville is 12 shots behind. Jake Duncan of Blacksburg and Harrison Withers of Roanoke also made the cut.