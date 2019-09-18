Ace Custis, one of the greatest players in Virginia Tech men’s basketball history, has joined the staff of Hokies coach Mike Young.
Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that Custis will serve as coordinator of basketball relations. He will handle community outreach, recruiting activities, community service projects and life-skills programs.
Custis spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Virginia Tech retired Custis’ No. 20 jersey in 1997. The two-time All-Atlantic 10 first-team pick scored 1,706 points and snared 1,777 rebounds in his Tech career. He helped Tech win the 1995 NIT title as a sophomore and helped the Hokies make the 1996 NCAA Tournament as a junior.
Young also announced the promotion of assistant Chester Frazier to associate head coach.
