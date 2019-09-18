Ace Custis, one of the greatest players in Virginia Tech men’s basketball history, has joined the staff of Hokies coach Mike Young.
Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that Custis will serve as coordinator of basketball relations. He will handle community outreach, recruiting activities, community service projects and life-skills programs.
Custis spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Virginia Tech retired Custis’ No. 20 jersey in 1997. The two-time All-Atlantic 10 first-team pick scored 1,706 points and snared 1,777 rebounds in his Tech career. He helped Tech win the 1995 NIT title as a sophomore and helped the Hokies make the 1996 NCAA Tournament as a junior.
Young also announced the promotion of assistant Chester Frazier to associate head coach.
Women’s soccer
Roanoke 2, Greensboro 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ellie Schad recorded a goal and an assist for the Maroons (5-2) as they picked up the road win over the Pride (5-2).
Hailey Davis also added a late second-half insurance goal for Roanoke in the win.
Washington and Lee 7, Averett 0
LEXINGTON — Allie Smith Miller scored twice and Madeline Becker added a goal and an assist as the Generals had no trouble dispatching the Cougars (0-7).
Elle Prillaman (Patrick Henry), Lindsay White and Sophia Roche gave Washington and Lee (5-0-1) a 3-0 halftime lead before Miller, Becker and Annie Martin finished out the scoring in the second half.
Ferrum 3, Meredith 0
FERRUM — Frances Best notched a goal and an assist as the Panthers took down the Avenging Angels (1-6) in nonconference play.
Ysabella Bettilyon and Melina Turner added a goal apiece for Ferrum (4-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
Mary Baldwin 1, Southern Virginia 0, OT
STAUNTON — Marcos Saisa scored an unassisted goal 1:36 into the second overtime period to give the Fighting Squirrels (4-3) the win over the visiting Knights (1-7).
Ferrum 4, Regent 0
FERRUM — Edmund Aggrey netted a pair of goals for the Panthers in their shutout of the Royals (2-4).
Kofi Mensah and Pol Leambea scored goals seven minutes apart to give Ferrum (5-2) a 2-0 lead before Aggrey’s first tally sent the Panthers to the half up three.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 2, Belmont Abbey 1, OT
BELMONT, N.C. — Emilee Wooten scored off an Alexis Lester Assist 6:59 into overtime to lift the Maroons (3-1) past the Crusaders.
Lauren Delisis gave Belmont Abbey (3-2) a halftime lead, but Lauren Heffron’s unassisted goal in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington and Lee def. Shenandoah 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
WINCHESTER — Brynne Gould amassed 19 kills and Anna Soroka dished out 37 assists as the Generals (10-2) swept the host Hornets (3-8).
Bridgewater def. Roanoke 25-18, 25-11, 30-32, 22-25, 15-12
The Eagles put three hitters in double-digit kills as they fought off a rally attempt by the Maroons to win in five sets and remain unbeaten on the season.
Rachel Gaston totaled 15 kills, Lisa O’Grady added 14 and Sarah Kerns chipped in 13 kills for Bridgewater (12-0, 3-0).
Linsey Bailey (James River) led Roanoke (6-6, 0-2) with a match-high 17 kills, while Keely Scott added 13 kills and Telia Harris (Salem) notched 11.
