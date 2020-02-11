RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Virginia Tech freshman golfer Alyssa Montgomery tied for third place at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday.

Montgomery shot a 6-under 210 at the three-day tournament, finishing three strokes behind medalist Irene Kim of Northwestern.

The Hokies finished third in the team standings with a 7-over 871 at the Rio Mar Country Club. Northwestern won the title with an even-par 864.

WRESTLING

Ferrum 24, Averett 15

FERRUM — Panther wrestlers claimed seven of the 10 bouts, with three garnering bonus points in their win over the Cougars.

Tatom Tyree pinned Averett’s Caleb Harmon at 149 pounds, Malik Barr took a 16-6 major decision over Landon Childress at 174 and Braden Homsey notched a 17-2 technical fall over Kowan Lee at 197

.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SVU 17, Catholic 13

BUENA VISTA — Zach Danneman scored six goals and Tennison Schmidt added five as the Knights topped the visiting Cardinals.

Dalon Hampshire stopped 23 shots in net for Southern Virginia (1-0).

Catholic was paced by Vince Catenacci with five goals and 14 saves from goalie Nic Pezone.

