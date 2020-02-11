RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Virginia Tech freshman golfer Alyssa Montgomery tied for third place at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday.
Montgomery shot a 6-under 210 at the three-day tournament, finishing three strokes behind medalist Irene Kim of Northwestern.
The Hokies finished third in the team standings with a 7-over 871 at the Rio Mar Country Club. Northwestern won the title with an even-par 864.
WRESTLING
Ferrum 24, Averett 15
FERRUM — Panther wrestlers claimed seven of the 10 bouts, with three garnering bonus points in their win over the Cougars.
Tatom Tyree pinned Averett’s Caleb Harmon at 149 pounds, Malik Barr took a 16-6 major decision over Landon Childress at 174 and Braden Homsey notched a 17-2 technical fall over Kowan Lee at 197
.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SVU 17, Catholic 13
BUENA VISTA — Zach Danneman scored six goals and Tennison Schmidt added five as the Knights topped the visiting Cardinals.
Dalon Hampshire stopped 23 shots in net for Southern Virginia (1-0).
Catholic was paced by Vince Catenacci with five goals and 14 saves from goalie Nic Pezone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.