BLACKSBURG — Molly McLaughlin scored 1:17 into the match to give the Xavier women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.
Tech goalie Mandy McGlynn punched out the ball, and it landed in front of McLaughlin at the top of the box. She shot toward the lower left corner past McGlynn, who was tangled up with a Tech defender and could not dive for the ball.
Xavier (17-3-2) won an NCAA tournament game for the first time in its history.
Olivia Jenkins had four saves for Xavier, while McGlynn had three saves for the Hokies (12-5-2).
CROSS COUNTRY
Tech’s Seufer, UVa men win at NCAA regional meet
EARLYSVILLE — Virginia Tech’s Peter Seufer won the NCAA Southeast Regional championship.
No. 21 Virginia won the men’s team title with 79 points. Virginia Tech was second with 109 points. Both teams earned automatic bids to the NCAA national championships, which will be held next week in Indiana.
Seufer pulled away in the last 1,000 meters to win the 10K race in 29 minutes, 20.7 seconds.
Tech’s Fitsum Seyoum was ninth (30:06.9), with UVa’s AJ Ernst 11th (30:17.8), UVa’s Ari Klau 15th (30:27.8), UVa’s Alex Corbett 16th (30:31.2), UVa’s Peter Morris 17th (30:31.6), UVa’s Lachlan Cook 20th (30:33.5) and Tech’s Diego Zarate 22nd (30:36.9).
On the women’s side, N.C. State won the team title with 48 points and Furman finished second with 83 points.
Virginia Tech, which finished third with 116 points, could receive an at-large NCAA bid Saturday.
UVa was seventh.
Tech’s Sara Freix took seventh in the 6K race (20:14.5). Tech’s Kyra Lopez was 13th (20:29.1), Tech’s Sarah Edwards 15th (20:35.8), Tech’s Ellie Brush 22nd (20:53.3) and UVa’s Gabriella Karas 25th (20:56.8).
FIELD HOCKEY
Virginia 4, Delaware 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The third-seeded Cavaliers (17-4) scored three fourth-quarter goals to beat the Blue Hens (16-4) in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
UVa will host Maryland (17-3), a 4-0 winner over St. Joseph’s, in Sunday’s second round.
UVa’s Anzel Viljoen scored with 11 minutes left to give UVa a 2-1 lead. Greer Gill and Colleen Norair scored later in the fourth.
ETC.
Athletes cited for academics
UVa’s Richard Burney (3.47 GPA) and Jordan Mack (3.47) have made the academic all-district team for football, as have VMI’s A.J. Smith (3.4); Southern Virginia’s Kevin Adams (3.85) and Skyler Cloward (3.99); and Washington and Lee’s Sean Clark (3.87), Oak Mize (3.70) and Matt Dodson (3.79).
In volleyball, W&L’s Courtney Berry (3.94) and Kiera Borthwick (3.98) earned the honor.
