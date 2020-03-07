CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard shut out Virginia for the second straight day Saturday, leading the 19th-ranked Hokies to a 6-0 win.
Rochard pitched a three-hitter for the Hokies (18-4, 2-0 ACC), striking out seven and walking one.
Kelsey Bennett had a two-RBI double. Grace Chavez had an RBI single and an RBI grounder. Darby Trull had a run-scoring sacrifice fly and an RBI grounder. Maddi Banks had two hits and scored twice.
UVa (8-11, 0-5) lost its seventh straight game.
WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Elizalde earns All-America honors
ADRIAN, Mich. — Ferrum senior Alisha Elizalde finished sixth in the 101-pound class at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Championship on Saturday, becoming the first female Ferrum wrestler to ever earn All-America honors.
BASEBALL
No. 7 N.C. State 6, Virginia 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — A Tyler McDonough solo homer in the seventh and a two-run shot by Jose Torres broke open a tied game as the No. 7 Wolfpack (13-1, 1-1 ACC) avenged Friday’s loss to the Cavaliers (11-4, 1-1) and put a halt to Virginia’s seven-game win streak.
McDonough also homered in the fifth, as the Cavaliers surrendered a season-high, three home runs.
Freshman Chris Newel had a pair of hits, including a solo homer, and Marc Lebreux and Logan Michaels each extended their hitting streaks to a team best eight games with a single apiece.
With Newell’s homer, the Cavs have gone deep in seven straight games.
Georgia Tech 7, Virginia Tech 5
ATLANTA — Designated hitter Stephen Reid hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run eighth inning, as the Yellow Jackets (10-4, 2-0 ACC) came from behind to top the Hokies.
Virginia Tech (8-5, 0-2) had put three runs on the board in the seventh inning on a Spencer Palmer two-run single and an RBI single by Cade Hunter to go on top 5-3.
Gavin Cross led the Hokies with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Radford 8, Canisius 2
RADFORD — The Highlanders (7-7) scored seven runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings for their third straight win.
Colby Higgerson went 3 for 4, driving in a run and scoring three for Radford. Higgerson is 8-for-10 in the series.
David Bryant had two hits, drove in two runs and scored one and J.D. Mundy (Northside) had a pair of hits, an RBI and scored twice for the Highlanders
.
Mike DeStefano had a solo homer for the Golden Griffins (3-10-1).
Binghamton 12, VMI 3
LEXINGTON — The Bearcats (4-7) pounded out 15 hits and the Keydets’ allowed five unearned runs.
Bobby Minotti hit a two-run double and Will Knight had a double and scored a run for VMI which was held to five hits.
W&L splits with Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG — Washington and Lee split a conference doubleheader with Lynchburg Losing 3-1 in Game 1, and winning 3-1 in the second game.
In the opener, the Hornets (9-4, 1-1 ODAC) put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning. The Generals (8-3, 2-1) got a solo home run from Bryce Burnette
.
In the nightcap the Generals scored twice in the second inning after an error.
After Lynchburg picked up an unearned run in the third, Brian Wickman scored on a ground out in the fourth to put W&L up by two runs.
Tom Kellogg went the last five innings to get the win, allowing four hits while striking out eight and walking five.
Ferrum 4, Eastern Mennonite 2
FERRUM — Josh Greenway (Hidden Valley/North Cross) doubled, drove in a run and scored, and Christian Campbell walked with the bases loaded for an RBI and scored on a bases loaded walk as the Panthers (11-6, 2-0 ODAC) topped the visiting Royals (10-8, 0-2).
Will Davis picked up his fourth win, giving up on run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work.
Jacob Tomlin gained his first save throwing 1 1/3 shut-out innings.
Alfred St. 17, Southern Virginia 7
BUENA VISTA — The Knights (9-3) ran into a buzz saw in the form of the Alfred St. Pioneers (3-3) in dropping a nonconference game.
The Pioneers had hit six doubles and a homer in their 19-hit attack and led 17-0 at one point.
Mitch Tyse hit a solo homer for SVU.
Maroons swept at Hampden-Sydney
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Hampden-Sydney (10-3, 2-0 ODAC) swept Roanoke by scores of 7-2 and 3-2.
In the opener, Ryan Clawson hit a three-run homer and Jacob Bartlett and Chase Counts had three hits each for the Tigers.
Mason Staz hit a two-run single and Gavin Kandrick had two hits for the Maroons (7-7, 0-2).
In the nightcap, Hampden-Sydney took the lead on Chase Counts’ two-run single in the bottom of the first.
Roanoke answered in the fourth on a PK Cocolis double scoring Will Merriken.
A sacrifice fly by Jacob Bartlett scoring Matt Spagnolo in the fifth gave the Tigers an insurance run.
Roanoke’s Hunter Andrews scored in the ninth.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 23 Duke 16, No. 12 Virginia 10
DURHAM, N.C. — Katie Cronin tallied five goals and an assist for the Blue Devils.
Four others scored twice for Duke (5-3, 1-1 ACC), which out-scored Virginia (5-3, 0-2) 10-5 in the second half.
Sammy Mueller and Taylor Regan each scored three goals for the Cavaliers.
Radford 18, Hartford 12
HARTFORD, Conn. — Grace Gleason scored four goals and Bella Signorello and Jennifer Shield each score three as the Highlanders (2-6) took a 12-3 halftime in their first-ever meeting with the Hawks (0-7)
.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Washington and Lee 20, Guilford 5
LEXINGTON — Stuart Greenspan and Ben Mulholland each scored three goals, and 13 different Generals found the scoresheet in their 22nd consecutive ODAC regular-season win.
Jack Ware, Spencer Kriss and Taylor Witherell each tallied twice for Washington and Lee (3-3, 1-0), which hasn’t lost an ODAC regular-season game since April 2017.
Bailey Benjamin scored twice for Guilford (5-2, 0-1).
Southern Virginia 22, Rhodes 12
BUENA VISTA — Ty Veres scored seven goals and Tennison Schmidt and Zach Danneman chipped in four goals apiece for the Knights.
Shawn Lamb and Chandler Wescott each notched two goals and two assists for Southern Virginia (6-1).
Rhodes (5-1) got three goals from Ryan Dancy and Christian Cisneros.
Randolph-Macon 20, Ferrum 3
ASHLAND — Andrew Tiffey recorded six goals and two assists, and Colin DiSesa added three goals and three assists for the Yellow Jackets (6-0, 1-0 ODAC).
Mackoy Bodmer scored twice and assisted on the third goal for Ferrum (3-3, 0-1).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Southern Virginia def. Cal Lutheran 27 -29, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 15-8
BUENA VISTA — Paul Clark and Nahuel Recabarren each recorded 16 kills, and Kaipo Tagaloa dished out 45 assists as the Knights rallied from down two sets to one to defeat the Kingsmen.
McKay Walker and Mark Stapley each added 10 kills for Southern Virginia (11-3).
Cal Lutheran (9-13) was led by Patrick Rowe with 15 kills and Blake Zingerman with 23 assists.
