CHARLOTTESVILLE — Mattison Matthews had 12 kills and five blocks to lead the Virginia volleyball team to a 28-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20 win over Virginia Tech on Friday.
It was UVa’s second straight win over the Hokies, including a home victory last November that snapped Tech’s six-match winning streak in the series.
Sarah Billiard added 11 kills and four blocks for the Cavaliers (9-6, 1-1 ACC). Kelsey Miller had 20 digs and five aces.
Marisa Cerchio had 15 kills for the Hokies (7-7, 0-1). Talyn Jackson had 14 digs and 42 assists.
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 18 Virginia Tech 2, Boston College 2, 2OT
BLACKSBURG — The Hokies (5-2-1, 0-2-1 ACC) had to settle for a draw.
Daniel Pereira (Northside) gave Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but Lasse Lehmann of BC (5-2-1, 0-2-1) tied the game in the 56th minute.
Marc Hoppler gave Tech the lead back in the 67th minute, but Joe Kellett scored with 18 seconds left in regulation.
Virginia-Notre Dame postponed by rain
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The third-ranked Cavaliers’ game at No. 21 Notre Dame was postponed Friday because of thunderstorms and was rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Ferrum 5, Johnson 0
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Felipe Artega scored twice to lead the Panthers (7-2) to an interstate win over the Royals (1-3-3) on Thursday.
Gio Murillo, Malik Timmons and Marckensley Constant also scored.
Daniel Golden had two saves for Ferrum.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Ferrum 3, Hollins 0
Frances Best scored two goals to lead the Panthers (5-2-1, 1-0 ODAC) past host Hollins (3-4, 0-1) on Friday.
Ferrum led 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a Melina Turner goal.
Mercer 2, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Nicole Icen scored twice in the second half to give the Bears (9-1, 1-0 Southern Conference) a win over the Keydets (1-8-1, 0-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 1 North Carolina 5, No. 5 Virginia 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Catherine Hayden scored twice to lead the Tar Heels (8-0, 2-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (7-2, 1-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
Virginia men triumph
EARLYSVILLE — The 22nd-ranked UVa men’s cross country team won the team competition at the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational.
The Cavs had 35 points, the second-best score in their history. Radford was 15th out of 16 teams.
UVa’s Ari Klau was fourth, finishing the 8K course in 24 minutes, 14.2 seconds.
No. 11 Michigan State won the women’s team competition, with UVa eighth. Radford was last out of 15 teams.
Radford freshman Caitlin Apps finished 16th in 21:16.9, breaking her program’s 6K record.
UVa’s Hannah Moran (Salem) was 22nd (21:25.0).
