DURHAM, N.C. — Henry Kessler, Nathaniel Crofts and Spencer Patton scored to give sixth-ranked Virginia a 3-1 win over second-ranked Duke in an ACC men’s soccer game Friday.
UVa improved to 4-0 overall for the first time in 13 years. Duke fell to 4-1. It was the ACC opener for both teams.
It was the second time this season that UVa beat a team ranked among the top two in the nation.
Crofts scored in the 59th minute to give UVa a 2-1 lead.
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 18 UNC 3,
No. 9 Virginia Tech 1
BLACKSBURG — Jelani Peters had a goal and an assist to lead North Carolina (3-1-1, 1-0 ACC) past the Hokies (4-1, 0-1).
Kristo Strickler gave Tech a 1-0 lead, but Peters tied the game in the 27th minute. Mauricio Pineda scored in the 32nd minute to give UNC a 2-1 lead.
No. 14 W&L 5, Emory 1
LEXINGTON — Michael Kutsanzira had a hat trick to lead the Generals (4-1) past the Eagles (1-3-1).
Ethan McCann and John Peterson also scored for the Generals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 16 Virginia Tech 1, Col. of Charleston 0
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Emily Gray scored in the fifth minute to give the Hokies a win over the College of Charleston (2-3) in UNC Wilmington’s Battle by the Beach.
Mandy McGlynn had two saves for Tech, which improved to 7-0 for just the third time in its history.
Radford 2, ETSU 0
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Alexeis Kirnos and Nelia Perez scored in the first half to give the Highlanders (6-1) their fourth straight win.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 4 Maryland 3,
No. 6 UVa 2, shootout
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With the score tied at 2 after the second overtime period, a penalty shootout was needed to settle the game between the Terrapins (5-1) and the Cavaliers (4-1).
The shootout was tied 3-3 after the best-of-five phase, prompting sudden-death penalty shots. Bibi Donraadt scored for Maryland. Terps goalie Noelle Frost then kicked away the shot of Erin Shanahan to end the game.
VOLLEYBALL
Hokies win twice
COLORADO SPRINGS — Cera Powell and Tessa Wyner each had 17 kills to lead Virginia Tech to a 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 15-8 win over UC Irvine in Air Force’s Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic.
In the Hokies’ second match of the day, Wyner had 22 kills to help Tech (5-4) rally past Loyola of Chicago 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22.
BASEBALL
UVa hires Dickinson
UVa announced the hiring of Drew Dickinson as pitching coach.
The former minor leaguer was the pitching coach at Illinois the past eight years. He succeeds Karl Kuhn, who left UVa to become Radford’s head coach.
Dickinson coached four All-Americans at Illinois.
