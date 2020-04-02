VT logo

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Queens hires Tech’s Brown

Queens University, an NCAA Division II school in Charlotte, has hired Virginia Tech assistant coach Jennifer Brown as its new head coach.

Brown served on Tech coach Kenny Brooks’ staff for four seasons. She was on his staff at James Madison for six seasons before making the move with him to Tech.

She was also a JMU player when Brooks coached there.

TRACK AND FIELD

SVU’s Bingham honored

Murray Bingham of Southern Virginia has been named the Capital Athletic Conference men’s indoor rookie of the year.

The freshman won the 800 meters at the CAC indoor championships with a meet-record time of 1 minutes, 52.62 seconds. He qualified for the NCAA Division III championships in that event, but the NCAAs were canceled. He would have been the first Knight to compete at the NCAA indoor meet.

Bingham also helped the SVU distance medley relay team finish first at the CAC meet.

