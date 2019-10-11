CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Thanks to an own goal, the top-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team had to settle for a 1-1, double-overtime tie with Boston College on Friday night.
Spencer Patton scored in the 57th minute to give the Cavaliers (10-0-1, 4-0-1 ACC) a 1-0 lead.
But BC (7-2-3, 1-2-2) tied the game in the 65th minute when the ball went off UVa defender Andreas Ueland and into the net.
MEN’S SOCCER
Pittsburgh 3, No. 22 Virginia Tech 1
PITTSBURGH — Valentin Noel, Edward Kizza and Veljko Petkovic scored in the second half to give the Panthers (6-4-2, 2-2-1) an ACC win over the Hokies (6-3-2, 0-3-2).
Jacob Labovitz scored in the 79th minute to cut the lead to 3-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bridgewater 2, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Cyan Coates scored in the 13th minute and Sydney Ryan scored in the 56th minute to lead the Eagles (6-5-2, 2-2) to an ODAC win over the Panthers (7-4-1, 3-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 9 Virginia 2, No. 5 Louisville 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Erin Shanahan scored with 4:44 left to give the Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) an ACC win over the Cardinals (10-2, 2-2).
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
W&L 142, Mary Washington 120
FREDERICKSBURG — The Generals beat the Eagles to give Kami Gardner her 100th win as the W&L women’s swimming coach.
VOLLEYBALL
Clemson 3, Va. Tech 1
BLACKSBURG — Madi Howell had 25 digs to lead the Tigers (7-10, 1-5 ACC) to an 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-10 victory over the Hokies (7-11, 0-5).
Charleston So. 3, Radford 2
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brooke Monssen had 21 kills and 22 digs to lead Charleston Southern (10-8, 2-2 Big South) to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8 win over the Highlanders (5-11, 1-3).
— The Roanoke Times
