CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Zoe Redei and Isabel Cox scored goals for third-ranked North Carolina (15-1-1, 8-0) in its 2-0 win over No. 25 Virginia Tech (11-4-2, 3-4-2) on Sunday, giving the Tar Heels their 23rd ACC regular season women's soccer title and the top seed in the upcoming conference tourney.
Redei gave the Tar Heels the lead in the 43rd minute, while Cox gave them some insurance with a goal that deflected off a Hokies defender with three minutes left in regulation.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 1 Virginia 6, Boston College 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ashlynn Serepca scored twice and Meghan McCool and Emma Dawson each added a goal and an assist as the Cavaliers downed the visiting Eagles.
Courtney Petersen and Sydney Zandi also added goals for Virginia (14-0-3, 6-0-3 ACC), which conceded its first goal since a draw at Wake Forest on Sept. 20.
Boston College (8-7-2, 1-7-1) got its goal when Gaby Carreiro found the back of the net in the 68th minute.
Western Carolina 1, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Rea Syska netted the lone goal of the match in the 59th minute to give the Catamounts (11-7, 5-4) the Southern Conference win over the host Keydets.
Western Carolina goalie Natalia Icen stopped all four shots that VMI (1-15-2, 0-8-1) put on frame in the match.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hokies’ Spicer ties for sixth, team ties for seventh at Landfall Tradition, Cavs 14th
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s Jessica Spicer fired her second consecutive round of 1-under par 71 on Sunday to finish at 2-under par 214 and in a four-way tie for sixth place at the Landfall Tradition, which wrapped up play on Sunday at the par-72 Country Club of Landfall.
Coupled with a tie for 17th place by Becca DiNunzio, the Tech team finished in a tie for seventh place with Indiana. South Carolina claimed the team title, five shots clear of runner-up Alabama. The Hoosiers’ Priscilla Schmid claimed medalist honors at 7-under 209, two shots ahead of the Gamecocks’ Ana Pelaez.
Virginia finished in 14th place in the team race, led by Virginia Bossi, who finished tied for 34th individually.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech def. Wake Forest 25-20, 25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 15-11
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Marisa Cerchio put down 14 kills and Kaity Smith added 13 kills for the Hokies, who nearly let a two-set lead disappear while picking up their first ACC road victory in a five-set win over the Demon Deacons.
Cera Powell notched nine kills and Talyn Jackson doled out 40 assists for Virginia Tech (9-14, 2-8).
Peyton Suess led Wake Forest (11-10, 1-9) with 15 kills, while Caitlyn Della added 10 kills and Parker Kwiatkowski tallied 42 assists.
No. 24 Susquehanna def. Roanoke 25-18, 25-22, 25-19
ATLANTA — Rosina Esposito tallied 13 kills and Sydney Portale added 11 for the River Hawks in their straight-set win over the Maroons on the final day of the Emory Invitational.
Lindsey Pugh dished out 35 assists for Susquehanna (27-4).
Roanoke (12-13) was paced by Linsey Bailey (James River) with 14 kills and Logan Pasley (Franklin County) with 15 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.