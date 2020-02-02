NORFOLK — After once again struggling at the start, the seventh-ranked Hokies won five straight bouts in the middle weight classes to pull away and defeat the host Monarchs 23-9 on Sunday afternoon.
Tech and Old Dominion split the opening four bouts of the day, with the Hokies getting a 9-5 decision win by Collin Gerardi at 133 and Mitch Moore gutting out a 6-5 decision at 141. The Monarchs, however, won two straight matches at 149 and 157 to take a 9-6 lead into the interval.
After the interval, the Hokies roared into form, winning the final five bouts of the match with David McFadden (165), Cody Hughes (174), Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) (184) and Stanley Smeltzer (197) all winning by decision and John Borst wrapping up the match with a 13-0 major decision win at heavyweight.
TRACK AND FIELD
UVa record falls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jordan Willis broke a 25-year-old Virginia record in the men’s 200 meters with his winning time of 21.42 seconds at the Navy Invitational II on Saturday.
Brenton Foster tied the UVa record in the men’s high jump with a jump of 7-3.
Tech record broken
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Baxter broke her own Virginia Tech record in the women’s pole vault with her winning vault of 14 feet, 10¼ inches at the New Mexico Invitational on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.