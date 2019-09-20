LOUISVILLE — Cherif Dieye scored twice in the final 10 minutes as the Louisville men’s soccer team rallied past No. 17 Virginia Tech 2-1 on Friday night.

Kristo Strickler scored to give the Hokies (5-2, 0-2 ACC) a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute.

But Dieye scored in the 82nd minute to tie the game. He scored again in the 85th minute to give the Cardinals (3-1-2, 1-0-1) the lead.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 5 UVa 2, N.C. State 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Darryl Dike scored in the 42nd minute and Joe Bell scored on a penalty kick in the final minute to give the Cavaliers (6-0, 2-0 ACC) a win over the Wolfpack (4-2-1, 1-1).

No. 6 W&L 4, Bridgewater 0

BRIDGEWATER — Michael Kutsanzira, Samuel Bass and Harry Barringer scored to lead the Generals (6-1, 1-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (2-6, 0-1).

W&L also benefited from an own goal.

Michael Nyc had two saves for the Generals.

Roanoke 2, Berry 1

MOUNT BERRY, Ga. — Anthony Zarlenga scored in the 69th minute to give the Maroons (6-0-1) a win over Berry (4-3-1).

Dylan Berk gave Roanoke a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, but Berry tied the score in the 53rd minute.

Zach Behe had four saves for Roanoke.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 1 UVa 1, Wake Forest 1, 2 OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Cavaliers (8-0-1, 0-0-1 ACC) had to settle for a tie in their first match since rising to No. 1 in this week’s national coaches poll.

Madison Hammond of Wake (5-2-2, 0-0-1) scored in the 87th minute.

UVa’s Anna Sumpter tied the game with 57 seconds left in regulation.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 5 UVa 2, No. 19 Syracuse 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cato Geusgens and Anzel Viljoen scored to help the Cavaliers (6-1, 1-0 ACC) beat the Orange (5-2, 0-1).

Michele Madison became the ninth Division I coach to collect 400 career victories.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia Tech goes 1-1

BLACKSBURG — Tessa Wyner had 19 kills to lead the Hokies to a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7 win over Chattanooga (5-6) in the Hokie Invitational.

Virginia Tech (7-5) lost its second match of the day, as Arkansas State won 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Hollins 3, N.C. Wesleyan 1

Hannah Arthur had 11 kills to lead host Hollins (7-7) to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 29-27 win over the Battling Bishops (3-7).

Bridgewater 3, Southern Virginia 1

BUENA VISTA — Rachel Gaston had 14 kills and 16 digs to lead the Eagles (13-0) to a 25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 25-12 win over the Knights (7-4).

