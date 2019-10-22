BLACKSBURG — Senior guard Kendyl Brooks will miss the Virginia Tech women's basketball season because of hip surgery, coach Kenny Brooks said Tuesday.
She ranks fourth in Tech history with 160 career 3-pointers.
Brooks, who played hurt last season, underwent exploratory hip surgery last week that revealed she had retorn the labrum in her hip last season. The tear was repaired during that operation.
"She kept saying [last season], 'Something's not right. It doesn't feel right. It hurts,’ But she kept playing," Kenny Brooks said in an interview. "The thought process was that hopefully rest was going to cure it. She didn't do anything all summer. And then they went in and found out [during surgery] what it was. … She's disappointed."
This is the second hip injury of her college career. She also played hurt as a sophomore; a labrum tear was diagnosed when she had an MRI after that season. She underwent surgery in April 2018.
She is on track to graduate in May. Kenny Brooks said he and his eldest daughter have not yet discussed whether she will return to the Hokies next fall as a fifth-year senior.
Brooks started 19 games last season, when she averaged 4.0 points and 22.9 minutes. She made 42 3-pointers.
"We're going to miss her," Kenny Brooks said. "With a relatively new team, we could have really used her expertise."
— Mark Berman
