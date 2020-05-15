Virginia Tech announced Friday that Jonathan Kabongo's basketball career has been cut short by injuries.
As expected, Kabongo has been medically disqualified. He will remain at Tech on scholarship, but his scholarship will no longer count toward the team's NCAA maximum limit of 13.
Prior to Friday's announcement, Tech had 14 players for only 13 scholarships next season. Coach Mike Young had said in late April that Tech would be losing a player because of "an unfortunate deal that you’ll hear more about in the next couple weeks.”
Kabongo sat out last season because of a hip injury. Kabongo said two months ago that he was still waiting to learn from doctors about when or if he could play again. Kabongo said he had not only suffered a torn labrum in his hip but also had a back issue.
The guard scored a total of 31 points in 21 games as a freshman in the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 4.9 minutes.
"I would like to thank Virginia Tech basketball for still allowing me to complete my education at this amazing institution," Kabongo said in a Tech news release. "My academic experience here has been amazing and I'm excited to finish strong!"
"We are excited Jonathan has remained committed to pursuing his education and we will remain committed to him throughout that process," Young said in the news release.
— Mark Berman
MEN'S LACROSSE
Kraus signs with MLL team
Virginia's Michael Kraus, who was chosen in two pro lacrosse drafts, has picked his new team.
The Connecticut Hammerheads of Major League Lacrosse announced Thursday night they had signed Kraus to a two-year contract.
Connecticut chose Kraus with the second overall pick in the MLL draft last week. On Wednesday, Kraus was selected by the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club with the third overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League draft.
Kraus, whose senior season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, finished his college career ranked fourth on the UVa career list in points (240), sixth in assists (109) and seventh in goals (131).
MEN'S SOCCER
Ferrum promotes Vu
Ferrum announced Friday that Felix Vu has been promoted to interim head coach for the 2020 season.
VU served as a Ferrum assistant coach last season, helping the Panthers go 10-7. The Alderson Broaddus graduate was a graduate assistant at Drury for two years before joining the Ferrum staff.
VU succeeds Enda Crehan, who had a winning season in each of his three years at the helm of the Panthers. Ferrum had announced Monday that Crehan stepped down to become the coach at NCAA Division II member Christian Brothers University in Memphis.
— The Roanoke Times
