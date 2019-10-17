Hollandsworth

Amanda

 Courtesy of Virginia Tech//

VENICE, Fla. — Floyd County High School and Virginia Tech graduate Amanda Hollandsworth finished in a tie for 116th out of 183 women at the LPGA Q-School Stage II tournament Friday at Plantation Golf and Country Club.

She shot a 1-under 71 in Friday’s final round for a four-day total of 6-over 294.

German pro Olivia Cowan and University of Florida golfer Sierra Brooks earned co-medalist honors at 13-under 275.

The top 38 finishers kept their LPGA Tour hopes alive by advancing to the final stage — two Q-Series tournaments at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

By advancing from the Stage I tournament in August to Stage II, Hollandsworth did earn limited playing status on the second-tier Symetra Tour. But her 116th place showing in Stage II means she will be low on the priority list to get into Symetra tournaments.

FIELD HOCKEY

Eastern Mennonite 7, Ferrum 0

HARRISONBURG — Skylar Hedgepeth and Juliana Ghally each scored two goals to lead the Royals (5-8, 1-2) to an ODAC win.

Mia Holmes had 13 saves for the Panthers (2-11, 0-4).

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments