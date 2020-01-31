CHARLOTTESVILLE — After falling behind 9-0 after the first two bouts, the seventh-ranked Hokies rattled off six bout wins in a row and held on to defeat the Cavaliers 20-16 and score the program’s eighth straight Commonwealth Clash victory.
Virginia started off the match with a pinfall victory by second-ranked Jack Mueller over Tech’s 13th-ranked Joey Prata. At 133 pounds, Louie Hayes scored a 5-3 decision over Collin Gerardi to put the Cavaliers up 9-0.
Virginia Tech rallied to win the next six bouts, with Bryce Andonian (149) and Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) (184) earning bonus points with major decisions, to take a 20-9 lead.
Jay Aiello earned a bonus point for Virginia at 197 with a major decision of his own over Stanley Smeltzer and heavyweight Quinn Miller used a late reversal to scored a 6-4 decision over 18th-ranked John Borst to account for the final margin.
SOFTBALL
Hokies No. 2 in ACC poll
Virginia Tech has been picked second out of 13 teams in the ACC’s preseason coaches poll.
Six-time defending ACC tournament champ Florida State topped the poll with 141 points and 10 first-place votes.
Tech, which won the ACC regular-season and Coastal Division crowns last year, was second with 123 points and two first-place votes.
North Carolina, which was third, got the other first-place vote.
UVa was picked 11th.
The ACC used to have two divisions for softball. But that will no longer be the case because Clemson’s softball team debuts this year, giving the league 13 softball teams.
The season begins next week.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UVa No. 8, Tech No. 23 in preseason Top 25
UVa has been ranked No. 8 and Virginia Tech No. 23 in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s preseason Top 25 poll.
Defending NCAA champ Maryland topped the poll, with North Carolina second. James Madison is No. 17.
There are seven ACC teams in the Top 25.
In the preseason Division III poll, the Washington and Lee women’s team is ranked No. 8.
The Division I season begins next week.
VOLLEYBALL
New job for Wilson
Ohio State announced Friday it has hired former Virginia Tech head coach Jill Wilson as associate head coach.
Wilson resigned from her Tech head-coaching job last week after spending three years at the school.
Wilson will serve under Jen Flynn Oldenburg, who was named Ohio State’s head coach two weeks ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.