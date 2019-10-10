BLACKSBURG — Leilanni Nesbeth recorded her first goal of the season 5:49 into the second overtime period to lift the fifth-ranked Seminoles past the 20th-ranked Hokies 3-2 at Thompson Field on Thursday evening.
Molly Feighan gave Virginia Tech (9-3-1, 1-3-1) the early 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, but Florida State’s (11-2, 5-0) Deyna Castellanos tied the match eight minutes later.
In the second half, Makala Thomas gave the Seminoles a 2-1 lead, but Allyson Brown leveled for Virginia Tech with 12 minutes remaining.
The Hokies went down a player in the 86th minute when Jordan Hemmen was issued a red card, which allowed the Seminoles to take advantage in the extra periods.
Florida State has gone 18-0-2 in 20 total games against Virginia Tech.
GOLF
Zhang, Wotnosky qualify for tourney
Blacksburg High School graduate Christopher Zhang and his partner, University of Virginia recruit Grayson Wotnosky, tied for first place Monday in a sectional qualifier at the Chambersburg (Pennsylvania) Country Club for the 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Zhang, who plans to join the Northwestern golf team next fall, and Wotnosky, who is from North Carolina, had an 8-under 65. They were one of two tandems to qualify, along with the team of Adam Hofmann and Malcolm Spatz. There were 46 teams in the field.
The Pennsylvania event was one of 52 sectional qualifiers, which began in August and continue through March. The sixth annual U.S. Amateur Four-Ball tournament will be held in May in Philadelphia; 128 duos will participate.
Zhang was the runner-up at the VSGA State Amateur in June.
