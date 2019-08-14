Citizens cable customers will be able to tune in to the ACC Network.
Citizens assistant general manager Dennis Reece said Wednesday that his company will carry the new channel, which debuts Aug. 22.
Citizens has customers in Floyd County and in parts of Craig and Wythe counties.
Citizens is part of the National Cable Television Cooperative, which struck a deal last month to give its members the opportunity to carry the ESPN-owned channel.
Also on the ACC Network front, ESPN announced Wednesday that the Walt Disney Company has struck a deal with Charter Communications for the ACC Network to be carried on Spectrum cable.
Spectrum has subscribers in the commonwealth, but not in the Roanoke Times' coverage area.
Spectrum is adding the ACC Network as part of an overall deal to keep all Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN and the Disney Channel, on Spectrum.
ACC commissioner John Swofford had said last month that some TV providers might not add the ACC Network until their overall Disney deals expire, at which point ESPN would have the leverage to make a company add the new channel.
— Mark Berman
GOLF
Decker advances in
VSGA Senior Am
HOT SPRINGS — Keith Decker of Martinsville won two matches Wednesday in the VSGA Senior Amateur at The Homestead's Cascades Course.
The third-seeded Decker, a three-time winner of this event, beat 30th-seeded Skip Zobel of Virginia Beach 2 up in the first round. Decker beat 19th-seeded Donnie Hankins of Bristol 3 and 2 in the round of 16.
Decker will meet sixth-seeded Roger Newsom of Virginia Beach in the quarterfinals Thursday. The semifinals will also be held Thursday.
Also Wednesday, Jeffrey Klatt of Manassas beat 20th-seeded Frank Leyes of Boones Mill 3 and 1 in the first round.
Cav, Hokie eliminated
at U.S. Amateur
PINEHURST, N.C. — Neither Andrew Orischak of the University of Virginia nor Mark Lawrence Jr. of Virginia Tech moved on to Wednesday's start of match play at the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Country Club.
Both were still on the course Tuesday when play in the second round of stroke-play qualifying was suspended due to darkness. They concluded their rounds Wednesday and were not among the 64 players who made the cut for match play.
Orischak wound up with a 79 in his second round to finish with a two-round total of 10-over 150. Lawrence had an 11-over 81 in the second round after shooting even-par 70 in the first round, giving him a total of 151.
The medalist was former Stanford star Brandon Wu, who finished his two rounds at minus-3.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ex-UVa coach Craddock dies
UVa announced Wednesday that former UVa men's and women's track and field and cross country coach Dennis Craddock died Tuesday night in North Carolina.
Craddock, a 1965 graduate of Ferrum (Junior) College, steered UVa from 1976-85 before taking over at the University of North Carolina. He retired from UNC in 2012.
A United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association hall of fame honoree, Craddock won more ACC titles than any other coach in any sport in the history of the conference, recording 45 between his time at UVa and UNC.
He received ACC coach of the year honors 31 times, including five times at UVa.
He led UVa to three national team titles and five ACC team championships. The UVa women’s cross country program won back-to-back NCAA titles in 1981 and 1982. The UVa women's track and field team won the 1981 AWIA indoor crown.
Craddock was on the football and track and field teams at Ferrum. He was named the most valuable player of the 1965 Ferrum track and field team. He was inducted into Ferrum's hall of fame.
— The Roanoke Times