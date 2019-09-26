The ACC Network has struck a deal that puts it on two more TV providers, according to a network spokesperson Thursday.
The ESPN-owned TV channel has reached an agreement in principle with AT&T to be carried on AT&T Now, the national streaming service that used to be called DirecTV Now.
The ACC Network, which debuted last month, had already struck a deal with AT&T last spring to be carried by the AT&T-owned DirecTV satellite company. The new deal means AT&T Now customers in Virginia and around the country can watch the ACC Network as well. The AT&T Now service does not require a DirecTV satellite dish.
The new agreement also enables the ACC Network to be carried by AT&T U-Verse, a fiber-optic cable TV service that is not available in Virginia.
The addition of the ACC Network on AT&T Now and AT&T U-Verse was no doubt a part of the overall Disney-AT&T deal that was reportedly struck last week to keep Disney-owned TV channels such as ABC and ESPN on DirecTV, AT&T Now and AT&T U-Verse.
FOOTBALL
Frank Beamer interview to air on social media channels
The College Football Hall of Fame announced that an interview with former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer will debut Friday on its social media platforms.
The two-minute Beamer episode kicks off a five-part, weekly series called “Lessons from Legends.” Former Nebraska quarterback Tommie Frazier will be the “legend” in next week’s episode.
The episodes will be on the hall’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Greensboro 1, Ferrum 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anna Rae Porcelli scored an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute and the Pride (6-3) held on for the nonconference win.
Greensboro held an 11-4 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in corners.
Taylor Dodson recorded five saves for the Panthers (4-2-1).
