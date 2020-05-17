Instead of training its cameras on a Virginia Tech game, the ACC Network is going to put the town of Blacksburg in the spotlight.
The first episode of a new ACC Network series about college towns will be devoted to restaurants, bars, farms and other attractions in Blacksburg and the New River Valley. “Three-Day Weekend” will debut at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Host Jess Roy and her crew visited Blacksburg during the first week of March to tape segments for the 30-minute show.
The show filmed at Blacksburg Tavern, Sugar Magnolia, The Manor House at Beliveau Farm, Beliveau Winery, the Blacksburg Farmers Market, Gaucho Grille, Rising Silo Brewery, Glade Road Growing, Top of the Stairs and Winterfrost Farm.
A fishing segment was filmed on the New River.
The turkeys that were sent to Blacksburg after being pardoned by President Donald Trump also will be featured.
FOOTBALL
Liberty to honor Jennings
Liberty University announced it will retire the No. 23 jersey of former Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian, Liberty University and NFL running back Rashad Jennings at its Sept. 26 home game against Florida International.
The former “Dancing With the Stars” champ will become just the third former Flames football player to have his jersey retired.
Jennings ran for 3,633 yards and a school-record 42 touchdowns during his Liberty career. He earned FCS first-team All-America honors as a senior in 2008. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brissett drafted
Virginia receiver and Ontario native Dejon Brissett was selected by the Toronto Argonauts with the second overall pick in the CFL draft.
To be eligible for the CFL draft, a player must have lived in Canada for at least seven years prior to his 15th birthday.
Brissett joined UVa as a graduate transfer last summer after shining at Richmond. He played in 12 games for UVa last season.
ETC.
Softball, baseball players cited for academics
Patrick County graduate Savannah Moorefield (3.84 GPA) of Lenoir-Rhyne and Franklin County graduate Sara Brown (3.86) of Pfeiffer have been named to the academic all-district first team for softball by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
On the baseball side, the first team included VMI’s Jon Clines (3.79), Washington and Lee’s Ryan Monson (3.92) and Southern Virginia’s Cole Critchfield (3.94).
