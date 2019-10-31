The ACC cross country championships will be held Friday at the Buford Meredith Cross Country Course on the Virginia Tech campus.
The men’s race will begin at 10 a.m., with the women’s race at 11 a.m.
Virginia Tech’s Peter Seufer is the defending champ on the men’s side, having won last year’s race in Boston.
Notre Dame, ranked 20th nationally, is the defending men’s team champ. Virginia is ranked No. 23 on the men’s side.
Sixth-ranked North Carolina State is the defending women’s team champion. Virginia Tech is ranked No. 22 on the women’s side.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
W&L 2nd in ODAC poll
Defending ODAC regular-season champ Guilford topped the ODAC preseason coaches poll Thursday, with Washington and Lee second.
The Quakers had seven first-place votes and 139 points. W&L, which returns all five starters from a team that won 19 games and lost in the ODAC final, had three first-place votes and 127 points.
Roanoke, which returns four starters from a team that won 18 games, tied for fifth in the poll.
Hollins was picked 11th in the 13-team poll, with Ferrum 12th.
SVU 2nd in CAC poll
Defending Capital Athletic Conference champ Christopher Newport topped the CAC preseason coaches poll, with Southern Virginia second.
CNU had five first-place votes and 25 points. SVU, which welcomes back second-team All-American Katie Garrish, had one first-place vote and 20 points.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Highlanders honored
Radford sophomore defender Kayla Thomas has been named the Big South defensive player of the year, becoming the first Highlander to earn that honor in six years.
She was joined on the All-Big South first team by Nelia Perez (10 goals, four assists) and Gabi Paupst (eight goals, three assists).
Bri Oliver (three goals, five assists) and Courtenay Kaplan (61 saves) made the second team.
Natacha Rangel-Ribiero (3.95 GPA) made the all-academic team.
Virginia Tech 1, Pittsburgh 0
PITTSBURGH —Emmalee Carter scored her third goal of the season on a corner kick in the seventh minute and Mandy McGlynn recorded her 10th shutout of the campaign as the Hokies ended the ACC regular season with a win over the host Panthers.
Virginia Tech (12-4-2, 4-4-2) held a 10-6 edge in shots and took eight corner kicks in all, compared with two for Pitt (5-10-3, 2-6-2).
