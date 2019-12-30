CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente’s final injury updates of the season were succinct.
Tech starting defensive backs Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller are both dealing with injuries ahead of the Belk Bowl on Tuesday. Farley hasn’t practiced all week as he deals with the back injury that kept him from playing the regular season finale against Virginia.
Waller was dressed out for Friday’s practice during the open viewing window for media, but pictures posted of practice from Saturday showed that he sat out. He’s dealing with a lower body injury.
“It will be game time (decisions),” Fuente said at the Belk Bowl's media day.
Tech’s overall passing defense struggled at times, but that tandem wasn’t the issue. Farley was named first-team All-ACC while Waller was an All-ACC honorable mention. Pro Football Focus, an analytics website, had them as the highest-graded corners in the conference with a minimum of 200 snaps (Farley at No. 1 with a 90.3 grade and Waller at No. 2 with 84.5).
Farley led the ACC with 16 passes defended and tied for fourth in the conference with four interceptions. Waller had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.
“Would you be concerned?” Fuente said, when asked a follow-up. “I wouldn’t say it’s good timing.”
Virginia Tech will go with a combination of Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Jovonn Quillen if Farley and Waller can’t go. Chatman started one game this season has played most of Tech’s win over North Carolina. Murray has played a handful of snaps late in games subbing for injured players in the secondary.
Quillen has dealt with various injuries this season — he missed three games this season — but is one of the more experienced players on the team and a key special teams contributor.
Starting safety Reggie Floyd is holding out hope Farley and Waller will play — ”If they feel like they are 100 percent and feel like they can move, let’s do it” — but he’s got a lot of confidence in the guys backing them up.
“I know all these guys on this team have been prepared and ready to play all season,” Floyd said. “We’ve dealt with injuries before, it doesn’t matter the youth or inexperience. When they are out there, they will be ready to play.”
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster outlined the challenges the backups will face if they play on New Year’s Eve earlier in the week. With receiver turned quarterback Lynn Bowden at quarterback, the focus will be securing the edge in the run game and tackling well.
“We are going to find out if they are going to force our corners to tackle when it’s all said and done,” Foster said. “They (defensive backs) have to have a heavy shoulder in this game if they are going to be involved in that aspect of the run game.”
