ATLANTA — Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley had a flashback to his days as Maiden High School’s quarterback on Saturday night in a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech.
Farley scored 58 total touchdowns as a senior and was one of North Carolina’s top quarterbacks behind future teammate Hendon Hooker. He flashed those ball skills running back an interception 17-yards for a touchdown with 5:52 left in the first half to give the Hokies a 28-0 lead.
“Oh my God – that’s what it felt like right there,” Farley said. “I played high school quarterback. I missed the end zone so much more than you guys know, so that was much needed for me.”
After Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn pinned Georgia Tech at the 2-yard line, quarterback James Graham made an off balance throw out of the end zone thanks to pressure from safety Chamari Conner.
Farley thought about going straight up Georgia Tech’s sideline before bouncing to the outside where Dashawn Crawford, Emmanuel Belmar and Jermaine Waller turned into blockers to create a create an imposing wall.
“I didn’t see it immediately,” Farley said after the game. “I saw the guy open, so I actually was going to cut it off, but the ball, I guess he had to rush it out, so it was kind of like a duck. I just kind of caught it, and I was going to go to the left side, but I saw way too many Georgia Tech defenders, so I just ran away from them, I guess.”
Farley launched himself over the goal line for a signature moment in a breakout season as one of the ACC’s top defensive backs. It was Virginia Tech’s 48th interception returned for a touchdown since 1996, a number that’s tied for second most in the country.
“We brought a little bit of pressure, some zone pressure, and big play by Caleb and it’s great to see us defensively get on the board,” defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “I know we did it a couple weeks ago against Notre Dame. Sometimes those things snowball a little bit. I’d like it to be a trend here these next couple ballgames.”
Farley’s fourth interception this season tied him for the lead league with Wake Forest’s Amari Henderson and put him in the top 10 nationally. He also leads the conference with 11 pass breakups and a deeper dive into the numbers only bolsters Farley’s credentials.
On Saturday, Farley helped limit Georgia Tech to a season-low 81 passing yards on the day. The Yellow Jackets quarterbacks combined to go 11 of 25 with two interceptions and they only had two passes go for first downs.
While the defensive back continues to shine for Virginia Tech’s secondary, he was quick to share the credit with his teammates.
“Man, the d-line and the linebackers, they just completely shut the run down totally,” Farley said. “Even when they started trying to pass the ball, they didn’t have time to throw the ball, so they made our job easy tonight. That’s love.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.