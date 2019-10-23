FOX Sports South analyst James Bates maintained the same level of enthusiasm had when setting the stage for Saturday’s game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina through all six overtimes.
Four hours after saying he had goosebumps as fans were jumping along to Enter Sandman, Bates was rapping lyrics from a Snoop Dogg song as the band provided the beat well after the sun had gone down.
Bates, who is in his eighth season with FOX Sports, was still amped up when he revisited the game he called alongside his broadcast partner Tom Werme in a phone interview on Tuesday morning.
“I thought to myself my flight doesn’t until leave six [a.m.] and I don’t care if this stops anytime soon,” Bates said of Tech’s 43-41 win. “I didn’t want it to end.”
Not only was it the longest game in ACC history, it marked the debut of the NCAA’s new overtime rule that calls for teams to alternate two-point conversion attempts after the fourth overtime,
At the end of regulation, FOX Sports showed a graphic highlighting all of the overtime rules, with the two-point conversion change listed at the bottom. Bates went over the rules, but skipped over the two-point rule thinking there was no way it would come into play.
Werme and Bates didn’t even mention it until after Tech placekicker Brian Johnson missed a 42-yard attempt in the fourth overtime that would have won the game.
“It’s like you hear the odds of winning the lottery, it’s like that,” Bates said. “I thought 'yeah, right [the game will go to five overtimes].'”
Bates had never called a game that made it past the third overtime in his career — Werme and Bates called the Georgia Tech game against Citadel that went to overtime backin September. As a linebacker at Florida in the mid-90s, Bates' senior year, 1996, coincided with the introduction of overtime at the college level. However, the national champion Gators had only two games all season with a final margin of a touchdown or less.
“It really was one where you hate to see a team lose” Bates said. “It wasn’t just the six overtimes, there was a lot of fun back-and-forth action with interesting stories throughout the game then, oh, by the way, you add the six overtimes to it.”
Bates, who teaches a broadcasting class at his alma mater, was eager to revisit the game with his students. He rewatches the games he calls at least once to assess his performance and use them as a tool in the classroom.
This one provided some unique ground to cover.
“I’ve had a tough time trying to play over in my head what happened where,” Bates said with a laugh. “I think I even said at one point as we were going the off the air that something happened in regulation and I thought to myself, maybe that was the second overtime. It was so long that untilI go back and watch it all, it’s hard to replay it all in my head.”
Bates said his focus as the game came down to two-point conversion attempts was to dive deep into each play as much as time allowed.
“It was like you get one play from the 3-yard line, good luck,” Bates said. “It seems like it becomes a game itself. Nothing else matters but that right now. It really becomes its own show, nothing else in the game really mattered.”
During the broadcast, Bates marveled at the defensive stops Tech safety Khalil Ladler made on both UNC’s attempts, and he reiterated that point on Tuesday..
“That’s a backup,” Bates said. “It’s cool to see guys step up and those were such big plays, incredibly athletic stops.”
Beyond the exciting finish, Bates' biggest takeaway from the game was coach Justin Fuente’s “gutsy” call to go with third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson to close out the game.
Tech initially turned to Ryan Willis after starting quarterback Hendon Hooker went down with an injury at the end of the second quarter. Willis threw a touchdown pass on his first pass attempt — a 11-yard fade route to Damon Hazelton — but the Hokies came up empty-handed on his two third-quarter drives.
Patterson tied the game with a 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and made two of the biggest plays in overtime — a 18-yard touchdown pass to Hazelton in the second overtime and the game-winning two-point conversion. Patterson completed 3 of 6 pass attempts for 55 yards and had 21 carries for 122 yards.
“I think that offensively they had kind of taken on the mindset that 'this is who we are and this is who we want to be,'” Bates said. “It’s not the kind of offense Willis runs. Patterson fits that new offense and where they’ve gone to the last few weeks. He’s more of a Hooker-style of quarterback and it seemed to fit. I heard he was ready and eventually he’s going to be a great quarterback, but just needed some reps. I’m impressed with as big as he is how well he runs, he was smacking people.”
