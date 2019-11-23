Editor's note: In the frenzied days between Frank Beamer's announcement of his retirement at Virginia Tech's football coach on Nov. 1, 2015, and Justin Fuente being named as the new coach 28 days later, Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock found a way to convince Bud Foster, who also had a strong interest in replacing Beamer, to accept his personnel decision. Foster boarded a plane, headed for an unknown destination, which turned out to be Memphis. That's where Fuente won over Foster during a secret meeting. Here's how Aaron McFarling reacted to the the subtle announcement that Foster had been retained:
You have to wade down to Paragraph 11 in Virginia Tech's official press release to find it — the real coup when it comes to this hire.
Go beyond the (long since broken) news itself, that Justin Fuente will succeed Frank Beamer in Blacksburg.
Move past the paragraphs that talk about Fuente's superb resume — his unanimous selection as 2014 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, his 15-game winning streak at Memphis, the quotes from Tech president Timothy Sands and athletic director Whit Babcock about what an impressive specimen Fuente is.
Are you there yet? Paragraph 11?
Here we go: "Fuente has asked longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster to remain at Virginia Tech as the Hokies' defensive coordinator," begins Paragraph 11, "And Foster has agreed to continue in that capacity for Tech."
Boom.
Those are the lines that matter most.
Because let's be honest: Tech, which became bowl-eligible for the 23rd straight year with its victory over Virginia on Saturday, was going to lure a good head coach.
Maybe not the "best" head coach, or the "most glamorous" head coach, or the former assistant who had just won his way into the lottery with one big season, or the head coach who'd just been fired from the SEC power.
But a good head coach. A head coach who had a chance to succeed. We knew that much.
The real question was whether Foster would be a part of what happened next. Because few could argue he's been a huge part of what's happened in the past.
People don't refer to "Virginia Tech's defense" very often. By now, it has a different name: "Bud Foster's defense." The players on that side of the ball talk about him with reverence, like somebody they went to see on a Himalayan peak.
"Why did you come to Tech?"
"I came to see Coach Foster."
"And what did you think when you saw him?"
"I thought he was every bit as great as my ancestors had promised."
At least in this state, players still want to be part of a "Bud Foster defense." And that matters — a lot — particularly as Virginia hires a new coach who no doubt will be looking to secure many of those same recruits.
But there's more to it than that. Foster wanted the head job at Tech. He made no secret about that. Babcock's decision to go elsewhere had the potential to be divisive.
Every remnant of the Beamer era could have been gone, spread out across the college football coaching earth like seeds of a dandelion.
But Foster chose to stay.
Foster makes a good living in Blacksburg, no doubt, but pride is a pretty strong thing.
With so many other programs coveting him as a defense coordinator, it says something that Foster chose to join forces with Fuente in an attempt to take this program back to places it has been before — and places it hasn't been yet.
Tech wasn't going to get a bad replacement for Beamer. Not with Babcock at the controls, and not with a program that has a ton of potential.
But it easily could have lost Foster. So speaketh Paragraph 11: This will not be a problem.
