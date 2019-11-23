Editor’s note: After being named a finalist three previous times, Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster was named the recipient of the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top Division I assistant coach. This report ran in The Roanoke Times following Foster’s win. It was published on Jan. 17, 2007:
When he was announced as one of five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award, Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster laughed at a comment made by Hokies associate head coach Billy Hite.
"Billy said if I didn't win it this time that I shouldn't even bother to go out there anymore," a grinning Foster noted.
Well, the long trip from Blacksburg to Little Rock, Ark., for the winner's luncheon was well worth it this time.
Foster, the only four-time finalist for an honor given annually to the nation's top Division I assistant coach, was presented the 11th annual Broyles Award on Tuesday.
Foster was the choice of a nine-member panel that included Broyles, the athletic director and former head football coach at Arkansas, and eight other former Division I football coaching greats.
Foster was previously a finalist for the award in 1999, 2001 and 2005. This season, a Tech defense that replaced six starters became the first unit since Oklahoma in 1986-87 to top the country in total defense in back-to-back seasons.
In addition to leading the country in total defense (219.4 yards per game), Foster's unit was first in scoring defense (11.0 points per game) and pass defense (128.2 ypg). The Hokies also had the nation's best defense on third down, ranked second nationally in pass efficiency defense (91.37 rating) and were 11th in rushing defense (91.2 ypg). They posted four shutouts and held seven opponents to seven points or less.
Foster, 47, was awarded $2,500 and a 60-pound cast bronze statue worth $5,000. All five finalists received $1,000 and a set of Nike golf clubs and a golf bag, as well as gifts for their spouses.
The Broyles Award will fit nicely in Foster's coaching resume. Since he became Tech's defensive coordinator in 1995, the Hokies have finished in the top 10 nationally in total defense seven times, and top 10 in scoring defense eight times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.