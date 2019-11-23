Broyles Award Football

(From left) Brent Venables, defensive football coordinator at Oklahoma, from left, Bud Foster, defensive football coordinator at Virginia Tech, Frank Broyles, athletic director at Arkansas, Joe Daniels, quarterbacks coach at Ohio State, and Reggie Herring, defensive coordinator at Arkansas, pose before Foster was named the Broyles Award winner opn Jan. 16. 2007, in Little Rock, Ark. Not pictured is finalist Paul Petrino, offensive coordinator at the University of Louisville.

 AP/file 2007

Editor’s note: After being named a finalist three previous times, Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster was named the recipient of the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top Division I assistant coach. This report ran in The Roanoke Times following Foster’s win. It was published on Jan. 17, 2007:

When he was announced as one of five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award, Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster laughed at a comment made by Hokies associate head coach Billy Hite.

"Billy said if I didn't win it this time that I shouldn't even bother to go out there anymore," a grinning Foster noted.

Well, the long trip from Blacksburg to Little Rock, Ark., for the winner's luncheon was well worth it this time.

Foster, the only four-time finalist for an honor given annually to the nation's top Division I assistant coach, was presented the 11th annual Broyles Award on Tuesday.

Foster was the choice of a nine-member panel that included Broyles, the athletic director and former head football coach at Arkansas, and eight other former Division I football coaching greats.

Foster was previously a finalist for the award in 1999, 2001 and 2005. This season, a Tech defense that replaced six starters became the first unit since Oklahoma in 1986-87 to top the country in total defense in back-to-back seasons.

In addition to leading the country in total defense (219.4 yards per game), Foster's unit was first in scoring defense (11.0 points per game) and pass defense (128.2 ypg). The Hokies also had the nation's best defense on third down, ranked second nationally in pass efficiency defense (91.37 rating) and were 11th in rushing defense (91.2 ypg). They posted four shutouts and held seven opponents to seven points or less.

Foster, 47, was awarded $2,500 and a 60-pound cast bronze statue worth $5,000. All five finalists received $1,000 and a set of Nike golf clubs and a golf bag, as well as gifts for their spouses.

The Broyles Award will fit nicely in Foster's coaching resume. Since he became Tech's defensive coordinator in 1995, the Hokies have finished in the top 10 nationally in total defense seven times, and top 10 in scoring defense eight times.

