Editor's note: Following the 1995 season, Virginia Tech co-defensive coordinator Rod Sharpless left to be the defensive coordinator at Rutgers. With his departure, Hokies head coach Frank Beamer left Bud Foster, the other co-defensive coordinator, completely in charge of the unit. This is the first extended feature on Foster by The Roanoke Times following his promotion. Published on Sept. 26 1996:
BLACKSBURG — When highly regarded defensive coordinator Phil Elmassian left Virginia Tech for Washington after the 1994 Gator Bowl, more than one Hokie almost suffered a coronary.
Meanwhile, Tech coach Frank Beamer's heart never skipped a beat. While he hated to lose the fiery Elmassian, Beamer never had to think twice about who would become the new keeper of his defense.
Beamer, you see, had a longtime Bud who could handle the chore.
And all Robert “Bud” Foster has done since is bull-rush Virginia Tech's defense right into the national spotlight.
“I think when you think about defense at Virginia Tech,” said Beamer, “you have to think about Bud Foster.
“He's the man now.”
After sharing coordinator's duties with Rod Sharpless (now at Rutgers) last season — Foster made 99 percent of the defensive calls, insiders say — Beamer's longtime associate has full reins of the Tech defense this season.
Despite losing five of its top seven linemen, plus All-Big East linebacker George DelRicco and safety William Yarborough, off last season's nationally ranked unit, the Hokies' defense remains rip roaring.
“Bud won't let it be any other way,” said Todd Grantham, a former Hokie assistant now at Michigan State.
“Talk about sharp defensive minds of the game. If you do, you'd better talk about Bud Foster.”
Tech's attacking eight-man-front scheme, first instituted by Elmassian in 1993, has become one of college football's en vogue items. This past summer, coaches from 13 schools visited Blacksburg simply to pick Foster's head on the gambling scheme that dares opponents to run the football.
“Sure, that's a compliment to us,” Foster said. “But the biggest compliment I get is when people talk about how hard we play.
“I've always been an eight-man-front guy and I'm sold on the scheme. But you have to have good players, which we've been blessed to have, to plug into the right spots to make it work. I do think we've done a good job of evaluating our personnel and getting them in the right spots.”
Speaking of people in the right spot, so is Foster. The 37-year-old Kentucky native, who played and coached under Beamer at Murray State before following his superior to Blacksburg in 1987, said he wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now.
“I never thought twice about coming here and I still love my situation now,” Foster said.
“I was hoping to be a coordinator by the time I was 40. For me it was a big move but I felt I was ready, too.
“Being with Coach Beamer as long as I have [16 years], I was hoping to get that opportunity one day. Fortunately it came and we've had some success since then.”
Of course, times haven't always been so rosy in Blacksburg. Beamer's first two years produced 2-9 and 3-8 campaigns. After 6-4-1 and 6-5 seasons in '89 and '90, the Hokies took another dive, going 5-6 in '91 and 2-8-1 in '92.
In the meantime, Tech assistant coaches were coming and going like a bunch of flies at a picnic. Foster and Billy Hite, who worked under Beamer's predecessor, Bill Dooley, are the only two assistants still on hand from Beamer's original staff.
“The guy [Beamer] can't get rid of me,” Foster said, laughing.
“Seriously, those were some hard times,” Foster said. “We took over with [NCAA] probation and had a lot of obstacles to overcome.
“Sure, there were times when I wondered how long I'd be sitting in this office. You had to have faith it would turn around. We just kept working hard, and fortunately, people were patient with us.”
The Tech program then took off like a rocket in 1993. After 30 victories (including three this season) in 39 games and three consecutive bowl appearances, the Hokies haven't hit the ground since.
“Last year's Sugar Bowl was a boyhood dream of mine,” Foster said. “I always wanted to grow up as a player, a coach or whatever and be involved in a game of that caliber. And, hopefully, there will be a few more down the road.''
Hokies now must wonder how long that road will run in Blacksburg for Foster, a guy who appears to be universally liked and respected around Jamerson Athletic Center.
“I've never heard one bad word said about Bud Foster,'' said John Ballein, an assistant to Beamer and the Hokies' recruiting coordinator. “He's always the same even-keel guy. He's sharp. He knows football. He's a good judge of people. He's a tireless worker. And he's a players' coach. He's demanding but he's fair.
"Hey, you can't beat Bud Foster.''
Beamer said he's just glad he's got a Bud on his side. For now, at least.
“I think he'd make a great head football coach,'' Beamer said. “I think he's destined for that. His name is getting thrown around more now than ever before, believe me.''
Foster conceded he has “entertained the thought'' of one day moving into the big chair somewhere.
“I think that's just part of trying to improve yourself in your profession,'' Foster said. “Yeah, one day ...
“But right now, I'm where I want to be. The guy I work for is as good as there is in the country. I love Blacksburg and I'm happy here.''
Not nearly as happy as the Hokies are to have him.
