Amanda Hollandsworth has moved on from Stage 1 of LPGA Q-School to the Stage II tournament.

Former Floyd County High School and Virginia Tech golfer Amanda Hollandsworth has advanced from Stage 1 to Stage II of LPGA Q-School.

Hollandsworth tied for 57th place Sunday in the Stage 1 tournament, which was held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. She had a four-round total of 3-over 291.

The top 96 players advanced to Stage II, which will be held in October in Florida.

The Stage 1 tournament began with 359 players competing at Mission Hills and at Shadow Ridge Golf Club; 151 of them made the cut for Sunday's final round.

Q-School, which determines membership for both the LPGA Tour and the second-tier Symetra Tour, has three stages.

