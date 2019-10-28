BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente continues to sound optimistic about quarterback Hendon Hooker’s status for Saturday’s game at Notre Dame while providing little if any substantive information about his leg injury.
“He’s out there going [at practice] and looks good,” Fuente said.
Fuente said he didn’t anticipate Hooker’s injury being a “long-term deal” before the off week and nothing he’s seen over the off week has changed that opinion.
The only new insight Fuente offered about Hooker’s injury was that it happened earlier in the game against North Carolina than he initially thought.
On Tech’s final drive of the first half, replays showed Hooker’s left leg getting stuck in the turf and bending in the wrong direction, but the injury happened on the previous drive when he lost his footing on an incomplete pass attempt to Tre Turner in the red zone. Hooker remained in the game until aggravating it further in the final minute of the half.
The Hokies’ offense was hitting its stride against North Carolina with back-to-back scoring drives when Hooker headed to the locker room. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 127 yards and had 10 rushes for 41 yards.
The third-year sophomore has thrown for 580 yards (57.4%) with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in 2019. He’s also run the ball 48 times for 156 yards with a touchdown.
If Hooker can go, the ID of his backup is still not clear.
Fuente stopped short of calling Quincy Patterson, who led the Tech to its 43-41 six-overitme win, as the backup quarterback. it’s probably not fair to say he’s still third on the depth chart either.
Patterson, a redshirt freshman, tied the game with a 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and was clutch in overtime (he threw 18-yard touchdown pass to Damon Hazelton and scored the game-winning two-point conversion). He finished with 177 yards of total offense.
“Quincy’s taken more reps, as we prepare for this week and on in the future,” Fuente said on Monday. “We’ll still need Ryan [Willis] as we move forward, whether it be [situational] or just in the game. So things can change awfully quickly. All three of those guys have to be ready to play.”
Willis threw a touchdown at the end of the first half right after Hooker’s injury, but the offense looked out of sync when he was in the game for a pair of drives at the start of the third quarter.
North Carolina had an easy time bottling up Tech’s offensive attack without the threat of Hooker’s mobility. The Tar Heels stopped the Hokies behind the line of scrimmage on four of Willis’ 10 snaps (two sacks). They had two tackles for loss the entire first half and one of them was on the play Hooker aggravated his left knee injury.
“Certainly with what Hendon did for the couple of weeks and the game-planning and the direction we were headed certainly fit Quincy a little bit better,” offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said.
Tech leaned heavily on Patterson’s athleticism — he carried the ball 21 times 122 yards — and he executed everything the coaches asked of him from a scaled back playbook, but the focus now is to get Patterson the practice reps he needs to get more comfortable in the passing game.
The limited practice reps as the team’s No. 3 quarterback didn’t leave a lot of room to do that.
“We’re going to have to throw the ball more with him in there and he knows that and I know that — everybody knows that,” Cornelsen said. “And he can and will continue to develop in that area.”
Patterson said last week he’s eager to show the coaching staff more of what he can do in practice.
“It’ll definitely be different considering what I’ve done in past practices, but I think I’m prepared for it,” Patterson said. “I think they’ll get me ready for it as well. I think the game Saturday kind of showed some kind of potential for that to be an actual threat. So it’ll be interesting to see.”
