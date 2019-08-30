Hokies Gameday - Week 1: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College
- Where: Alumni Stadium (44,500); Chesnut Hill, Massachusetts
- When: 4 p.m.; Saturday
- TV: ACC Network
- Records: Virginia Tech 0-0; Boston College 0-0
- Last time out: Virginia Tech lost 35-31 to Cincinnati; Boston College lost 42-21 to Syracuse
- Series: Virginia Tech leads 18-9
- Last meeting: Boston College won 31-21 at Lane Stadium (11/3/18)
- Line: Virginia Tech -4
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley
Grimsley will get plenty of opportunities to shine. The veteran receiver will start in the slot for a second straight year and will return punts as well. The Hokies are looking for a spark on special teams after struggling last season (6.3 yards per punt return). Grimsley was one of the best returners in the state in high school. The dynamic athlete wants to replicate what Greg Stroman did at the position during his Tech career (he had 1,108 career yards and four touchdowns). Grimsley had a career-high six catches against Boston College in 2018 for 53 yards.
Who has the edge?
(Even) OFFENSE: Both teams have fire power
Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield described A.J. Dillon as a linebacker dressed as a running back. The bruising 6-foot-0, 245-pound running back is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He wasn’t healthy when he visited Lane Stadium last year (ankle), but still managed a pair of long runs — he broke a 17-yard run two plays into the game — on his way to putting up 96 yards and a touchdown. Dillon has everyone’s attention, but both sides are loaded on offense. Boston College also has Anthony Brown back under center and returns No. 1 receiver Kobay White. Tech compares favorably at every position except running back with a big, athletic offensive line, a dynamic group of skill players and similar experience at quarterback.
(Virginia Tech) DEFENSE: Boston College a mirror image of last year’s Tech defense
Boston College heads into the 2019 season with questions marks across the defense. The Eagles have four returning starters with most of that experience at linebacker. They lost three starters in the secondary and their two most effective pass-rushers. Virginia Tech has nine players that started at least seven games in 2018 and seven of those are starting in Week 1. The Hokies under-sized defensive front will still be a concern against Dillon. Tech allowed six runs of more than 10 yards in last year’s loss to Boston College. They need to lower that number on Saturday with some better tackling.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech has more experience across the board
Boston College is replacing its starting place kicker, punt returner and kick returner. The Eagles still aren’t sure who they will have kick field goals (Temple grad transfer Aaron Bourmerhi and sophomore Danny Longman are competing). Bourmerhi missed most of last season with a hip injury. Longman attempted one field goal as a true freshman. Former Boston College receiver Michael Walker handled all the return duties for the program each of the past two years. Tech didn’t play Beamer Ball very often last season — the Hokies weren’t consistent enough on special teams — but they have don’t have any holes going into the season-opener.
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech has plenty of motivation
The final hurdle for Virginia Tech in turning the page on a disappointing 2018 is playing better football than it did a year ago. The Hokies are desperate to prove last season’s missteps were a fluke. They got added motivation going into training camp when Bud Foster announced he was stepping down at the season. The NCAA’s decision on Brock Hoffman earlier in the week will also be something for players to rally around.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 38, Boston College 30
Virginia Tech is 3-0 in season-openers during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies came out with an impressive defensive game plan in last year’s opener in a 24-3 win over Florida State. Could a similar defensive surprise be in store? It’s possible, but expect Boston College to score some points with Brown and Dillon anchoring a strong offensive attack. That doesn’t mean the Eagles win the game though. Look for Ryan Willis and company to lead the way for Tech and light up the scoreboard in Chestnut Hill.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
- Running man - Virginia Tech needs production from its run game on Saturday. Deshawn McClease and Jalen Holston will rotate to start and the coaches are eager to get true freshman Keshawn King some touches. The Hokies only averaged more than five yards a carry four times the last two seasons. Last year against Boston College, 19 of Tech’s carries went for two yards or less (three went for no gain and the Hokies were tackled behind the line three times).
- Second to none - Tech’s big receivers and tight ends need to make themselves known. Boston College doesn’t have anybody taller than 6-foot-1 in its starting secondary. The Hokies should be able to create some mismatches if they split out Dalton Keene (6-foot-4) or James Mitchell (6-foot-3) alongside Damon Hazelton and Tre Turner, who are both 6-foot-2.
- Plug the middle - Virginia Tech has three true freshmen on the two-deep at defensive tackle. The defensive coaching staff expects all of them to have a role right of the gate. There’s strong buzz about Norell Pollard, who is actually the smallest one in the group at 6-foot-0, 265 pounds. All three need to hold their own on Saturday.
