Highly touted forward Henry Coleman of Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond announced Friday at his school that he has decided to play basketball for Duke.

Virginia Tech had also been in the running for Coleman, a high school senior whose father is former Hokies football player Hank Coleman.

Henry Coleman tweeted last month that his final five colleges were Virginia Tech, Duke, Michigan, North Carolina State and Ohio State. He visited Duke and Virginia Tech this month.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Coleman is rated the No. 42 high school senior in the nation by ESPN and the No. 8 power forward. He averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds as a junior last season, when he was named the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s player of the year.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

