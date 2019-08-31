BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Damon Hazelton was suited up and on the sidelines as the game kicked off at Boston College on Saturday afternoon.
That’s where he stayed the entire game after going through pregame warmups with his teammates.
According to Tech coach Justin Fuente, a hamstring injury prevented Hazelton from getting on the field in the 35-28 loss.
“He just hasn’t practiced much, been dealing with a hamstring for a long time that’s been kind of a nagging thing that’s been going on for some time,” Fuente said.
The former Ball State transfer had 51 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns last season (all team highs), but faced a similar injury situation at the end of last season. The receiver was dressed out for the final two regular season games, but didn’t record any stats.
The fourth-year junior was limited at the start of the spring with the injury as well. Fuente didn’t say if the injuries were connected or when the team expected him to be fully cleared for practice.
Virginia Tech rotated through players on the outside alongside Tre Turner with Kaleb Smith, Phil Patterson and the tight ends all getting split out wide. Smith, who was awarded a scholarship last week, had four catches for 62 yards with a touchdown. His first career catch was a diving grab for a 25-yard gain in the first quarter.
“He’s been an incredible worker,” Fuente said after the game. “He’s still learning the craft. He’s still working on some technique. It’s good to see him have some success today. He has been out there every day just busting his tail trying to get better. Look for him to continue to work and hopefully continue to improve.”
Tech’s leading receiver was true freshman Tayvion Robinson with six catches for 72 yards with a touchdown.
