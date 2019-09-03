BLACKSBURG — Tayvion Robinson had realistic expectations headed into fall camp.
The quarterback turned receiver thought he would get a chance to play special teams for Virginia Tech as a true freshman considering he was learning a new position at the slot and on a team with a deep group of receivers.
Robinson never imagined leading the Hokies with six catches in the opener against Boston College with 72 yards and his first career touchdown.
“Going into fall camp, my main goal was just to learn as much as I can in the offense,” Robinson said on Tuesday.
The coaching staff started floating Robinson’s name as a candidate for early playing time after the team’s first two fall practices. He was a standout on punt returns alongside Hezekiah Grimsley and also got reps returning kicks. It didn’t take long for Robinson to get a steady diet of
first- and second-team reps at receiver.
“That’s just who he is as a player,” Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis said. “He’s gifted. He’s got big play ability. He’s made all the catches. He’s a smart kid. He picked up on the offense really quickly, I think a big thing for freshman is just knowing the plays. Knowing what to do. He’s also got the ability and is able to do it.”
Willis targeted Robinson on Tech’s opening drive of the second quarter for a 20-yard touchdown.
“All week in practice we were working that route concept — double out and up — and all week I was hitting the inside guy,” Willis said. “Coach Corn before the game goes, ‘Ryan, be ready to hit No. 2 on this play. There’s going to be a little pocket there and I think you can put in there.’ Little be known, it was there and coach Corn was right.”
Defensive back Mike Palmer tackled Robinson right as he caught the ball, but the freshman had the presence of mind to extend across the goal line for the score. Robinson praised Willis’ “great pass” to get him his first collegiate catch and touchdown.
“I feel like the first few plays, the first time I got tackled, those kind of go away, so after that, it was pretty smooth,” Robinson said. “I mean, I was just worried about helping us and winning.”
The only issue Robinson had in the opener was getting a little tired in the second half after playing for long stretches. Virginia Tech had an 11-play drive in the third quarter and an 18-play drive in the fourth quarter with Robinson on the field for extended portions of both drives.
“Being in college, the pace moves a lot faster,” Robinson said. “Also, playing receiver, you’re running every play. It was a change for me, and I’ve adapted now. I’m practicing going hard all the time in practice, so it’s easier in the game.”
Robinson hopes he can have a big impact on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion, a hometown school of sorts for the Cox High School (Virginia Beach) alum.
While Robinson wasn’t officially part of Tech’s roster when it suffered one of the biggest upsets in program history, but he was already verbally committed and rooting for the team in the stands.
“It was shocking,” Robinson said. “Everybody has their ups and downs. Certainly, that wasn’t our best time, but we’ve been working all summer, all fall and we’re ready to go out.”
