VT logo (copy)

Women’s basketball

Thursday

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Ga. Tech 16-8, 7-6 ACC; Va. Tech 17-6, 7-5.

Notes: Virginia Tech was projected to make the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed in ESPN's latest "bracketology" on Tuesday. … Former ESPN analyst Nell Fortner is in her first season as Georgia Tech's coach. She was the coach of the U.S. Olympic team that won gold in 2000. She has been the coach at Purdue and Auburn, as well as for the WNBA's Indiana Fever. … Georgia Tech won at nationally ranked Florida State last month. Georgia Tech also won at Syracuse last month. … Georgia Tech has followed up a five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins. … Francesca Pan averages 12.0 points for the Yellow Jackets, who are tied for sixth place in the ACC. … Aisha Sheppard averages 15.8 points for the Hokies, who are tied for fourth place.

Tags

Load comments