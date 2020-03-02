Georgia Tech (15-15, 9-9 ACC) withdrew its appeal of an NCAA postseason ban against its men’s basketball program Monday, so it will not play in next week's ACC Tournament.
By accepting the ban this year, Georgia Tech will be eligible to compete in the postseason next season.
With the ACC Tournament field reduced from 15 teams to 14 teams, the ACC has changed the bracket. There will now be only two first-round games instead of three.
The No. 12 seed will play the No. 13 seed at 4:30 p.m. on March 10, while the No. 11 seed will meet the No. 14 seed in the other first-round game at 7 p.m.
Instead of playing the No. 15 seed in the first round, the No. 10 seed will now get a first-round bye and will play the No. 7 seed in the second round.
So Virginia Tech (6-12 in the ACC) is back in contention for a first-round bye — not only because the No. 10 seed now gets a bye, but also because Georgia Tech had been on track for a bye and now some other team will get that one.
