ATLANTA — Make that four losses in a row.
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team suffered its fourth consecutive defeat Tuesday, falling to Georgia Tech 76-57 at McCamish Pavilion.
“My team, my coaching staff, we all can do better,” said Tyrece Radford, who had 12 points for the Hokies. “It’s just tough right now.
“At the end of the day, it’s just all about heart. You take a couple punches, we’ve got to throw more back. … We’ve just got to be a lion when we’re on the court.”
The Hokies (14-9, 5-7 ACC) trailed from the opening basket.
“We’ve got to bring more energy,” Radford said.
The skid has included three road losses to ACC also-rans (Boston College, Miami and Georgia Tech) and a home loss to nationally ranked Florida State.
What does Virginia Tech have to recapture to get back to its winning ways?
“Just the energy that is required game in, game out,” Hokies coach Mike Young said. “When we were rolling, … we’re up on our toes and our shoulders are back and we’re engaged.
“Back on our heels a little bit right now.”
The Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7) snapped a six-game skid in the series, beating the Hokies for the first time in six years.
“They were obviously more aggressive, more connected than my team was,” Young said. “That is discouraging.”
The Yellow Jackets led 38-18 at halftime. They shot 55.2% from the field in the first half.
“They came out like something was on their mind and they hunted us,” Radford said. “Everything seemed to fall for them. We couldn’t stop that.”
“They were more enthusiastic when they stepped on the court,” Hokies forward P.J. Horne said.
The lead grew to 55-25 on a 3-pointer by former VMI star Bubba Parham with 13:21 to go. Parham had 10 points off the bench.
Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado, who entered the game averaging 13.1 points, had 19 of his 20 points in the first half. He outscored the entire Virginia Tech team in the first half.
Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe, who had missed three straight games with a foot injury, scored 12 points in his return to the lineup.
The Yellow Jackets scored 34 points in the paint, including 20 in the first half.
What had the Hokies hoped to do defensively?
“Bow your neck. Toughen up,” Young said. “Keep the ball in front of you and keep it out of the ACC [logo area]. That is critical real estate there in the middle of that lane. … Devoe and Alvarado … made a living in that area in the first 20 minutes.”
Yellow Jackets forward Moses Wright added 14 points.
Georgia Tech shot 52.7% from the field in the game.
“We just have to play with more energy,” Horne said. “They know how to get downhill a lot. We just have to play better defense.
“We just didn’t give enough effort on the defensive end. They’re really physical and we didn’t really step up to the plate on that side.”
Georgia Tech sank eight 3-pointers, twice as many as the Hokies. The Hokies shot 17.4% from 3-point range (4 of 23) against Georgia Tech’s zone defense.
“They’ve got a great zone,” Horne said. “We just have to figure out how to maneuver and fight through things like that.”
The four 3-pointers tied a season low for the Hokies.
“We did a nice job guarding that 3-point line,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said.
Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II had 10 points but was just 4 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.
Nolley, who is from suburban Atlanta, declined a postgame interview request.
Virginia Tech shot 38.2% from the field, including 30.8% in the first half.
“They guarded us the way we would like to guard them. They were up under our chin,” Young said.
VIRGINIA TECH (14-9)
Horne 2-4 0-2 5, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 5, Bede 1-1 0-0 3, Radford 5-9 2-4 12, Nolley 4-14 1-2 10, Cone 0-3 7-7 7, Cattoor 1-5 0-0 2, Wilkins 3-11 1-2 7, Johnson 2-2 0-1 4, Ojiako 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 11-18 57.
GEORGIA TECH (11-12)
Wright 5-10 4-9 14, Banks 3-5 0-2 6, Alvarado 8-14 1-2 20, Devoe 5-9 0-0 12, Usher 3-5 2-2 8, Parham 4-7 0-0 10, Moore 0-2 3-4 3, Didenko 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 1-1 0-2 3, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Broadway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-21 76.
Halftime—Georgia Tech 38-18. 3-Point Goals—Virginia Tech 4-23 (Bede 1-1, Horne 1-2, Alleyne 1-4, Nolley 1-9, Cattoor 0-2, Cone 0-2, Wilkins 0-3), Georgia Tech 8-18 (Alvarado 3-6, Parham 2-4, Devoe 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Usher 0-1). Rebounds—Virginia Tech 27 (Nolley 7), Georgia Tech 35 (Wright, Banks 7). Assists—Virginia Tech 12 (Cattoor 3), Georgia Tech 15 (Alvarado 6). Total F
