VT logo

Men’s Basketball

Sunday

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech

1:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Gardner-Webb 3-7; Virginia Tech 7-3

Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 87-59 in Blacksburg on Nov. 9, 2018

Gardner-Webb probable starters: F Eric Jamison Jr. (14.6 ppg), F Ludovic Dufeal (5.9 ppg), G-F Jose Perez (13.2 ppg), G Jaheam Cornwall (11.3 ppg), G Christian Turner (1.3 ppg).

Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (18.6 ppg), C P.J. Horne (9.6 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (12.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (7.3 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (7.2 ppg).

Notes: Gardner-Webb guard Nate Johnson (8.8 ppg), who made the preseason All-Big South second team, is expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. … Gardner-Webb beat Radford in the Big South tournament title game in March. The Runnin' Bulldogs lost to Virginia in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, finishing 23-12. … Gardner-Webb, which returned three starters, was picked second behind Radford in this year's Big South preseason poll. … Gardner-Webb's losses this season include a 77-61 defeat at North Carolina and a 74-69 defeat at South Carolina. Gardner-Webb's other losses came at home to Furman and on the road to Western Carolina, Wichita State, Wofford and Kennesaw State. … Perez made the preseason All-Big South first team. He made the league's all-freshman team last season. … Virginia Tech coach Mike Young has not been happy with his team's 3-point defense the past four games. Tech has allowed 44 3-pointers in that span, including nine in Wednesday's win over Chattanooga.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments