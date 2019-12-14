Men’s Basketball
Sunday
Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech
1:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Gardner-Webb 3-7; Virginia Tech 7-3
Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 87-59 in Blacksburg on Nov. 9, 2018
Gardner-Webb probable starters: F Eric Jamison Jr. (14.6 ppg), F Ludovic Dufeal (5.9 ppg), G-F Jose Perez (13.2 ppg), G Jaheam Cornwall (11.3 ppg), G Christian Turner (1.3 ppg).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (18.6 ppg), C P.J. Horne (9.6 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (12.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (7.3 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (7.2 ppg).
Notes: Gardner-Webb guard Nate Johnson (8.8 ppg), who made the preseason All-Big South second team, is expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. … Gardner-Webb beat Radford in the Big South tournament title game in March. The Runnin' Bulldogs lost to Virginia in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, finishing 23-12. … Gardner-Webb, which returned three starters, was picked second behind Radford in this year's Big South preseason poll. … Gardner-Webb's losses this season include a 77-61 defeat at North Carolina and a 74-69 defeat at South Carolina. Gardner-Webb's other losses came at home to Furman and on the road to Western Carolina, Wichita State, Wofford and Kennesaw State. … Perez made the preseason All-Big South first team. He made the league's all-freshman team last season. … Virginia Tech coach Mike Young has not been happy with his team's 3-point defense the past four games. Tech has allowed 44 3-pointers in that span, including nine in Wednesday's win over Chattanooga.
