Women’s Basketball
Sunday
Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Gardner-Webb 3-2; Virginia Tech 7-1
Notes: Northside graduate Alexis Hueston, a junior forward, has started every game for Gardner-Webb this season. She averages 7.8 points. She had 10 points in the team's loss to Furman last weekend. … This is Virginia Tech's final home game of the month. … Virginia Tech beat the Runnin' Bulldogs 76-42 when the teams last met in 2016. … Savannah Plentovich averages 14.8 points for Gardner-Webb, while her twin, Carley Plentovich, averages 12.6 points. Carley Plentovich made the All-Big South first team last year. … Aisha Sheppard averages 17.5 points for Tech.
