VT logo

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Gardner-Webb 3-2; Virginia Tech 7-1

Notes: Northside graduate Alexis Hueston, a junior forward, has started every game for Gardner-Webb this season. She averages 7.8 points. She had 10 points in the team's loss to Furman last weekend. …  This is Virginia Tech's final home game of the month. … Virginia Tech beat the Runnin' Bulldogs 76-42 when the teams last met in 2016. … Savannah Plentovich averages 14.8 points for Gardner-Webb, while her twin, Carley Plentovich, averages 12.6 points. Carley Plentovich made the All-Big South first team last year. … Aisha Sheppard averages 17.5 points for Tech.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments