The ACC announced the kickoff time and network designation for Virginia Tech's trip to Georgia Tech on Nov. 16.
The Coastal Rivals will kickoff on 3:30 p.m. with regional sports networks carrying the game. This is the second time this season the Hokies are airing on the regional sports networks. It will be the sixth straight afternoon game for Tech.
It will be Tech's first time facing Georgia Tech under new coach Geoff Collins, who is transitioning the program away from the triple-option it ran for more than a decade under former coach Paul Johnson.
Here's a look at the ACC's full schedule on Nov. 16...
Thursday, Nov. 14
- North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced
Saturday, Nov. 16
- Alabama State at Florida State, Noon, RSN
- Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Nov. 9
- Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
- Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
* Open Dates: Boston College, Miami, Virginia
