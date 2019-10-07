BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will make it three straight afternoon games when it hosts North Carolina on Oct. 19.
The ACC rivals will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. with the regional sports network airing the game, which would NBC Sports Washington for most Virginia residents.
North Carolina (3-3, 2-2 ACC) is off this week. The Tar Heels ended a three-game losing streak on Saturday by beating Georgia Tech 38-22 behind a record-setting performance from freshman quarterback Sam Howell. Howell was 33 of 51 for 376 yards (all are freshman records for the program) with four touchdowns.
Friday, Oct. 18 (All times Eastern)
- Pitt at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN - previously announced
Saturday, Oct. 19 (All times Eastern)
- Clemson at Louisville, Noon, ABC
- Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon, ACCN
- NC State at Boston College, Noon, RSN
- Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
- North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- Florida State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
