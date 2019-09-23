BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's visit to Miami will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on October 5.
The ACC announced football game times and network designation for the slate of games scheduled for October 5 on Monday. The Hokies will have until after Saturday to see whether the game will air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
Tech coach Justin Fuente is 1-2 against Miami during his time in Blacksburg. The team lost 38-14 to the Hurricanes at Lane Stadium last season.
Saturday, Oct. 5 (All times Eastern)
- Boston College at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Virginia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 28)
- North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
- Pitt at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
