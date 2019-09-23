mg vt miami 111718

Quarterback Ryan Willis (5) right, and Dalton Keene (29) celebrate after hooking up for a first quarter touchdown in the first quarter of the Virginia Tech - University of Miami football game. Miami won the game 38-14.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's visit to Miami will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on October 5. 

The ACC announced football game times and network designation for the slate of games scheduled for October 5 on Monday. The Hokies will have until after Saturday to see whether the game will air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. 

Tech coach Justin Fuente is 1-2 against Miami during his time in Blacksburg. The team lost 38-14 to the Hurricanes at Lane Stadium last season. 

Saturday, Oct. 5 (All times Eastern)

  • Boston College at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Virginia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 28)
  • North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
  • Pitt at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

