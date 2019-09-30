BLACKSBURG — The ACC announced a 4 p.m. kickoff time for Virginia Tech's game against Rhode Island at Lane Stadium on Oct. 12. It will be one of two games the ACC Network broadcasts that weekend.
With Tech beating Furman, the Rhode Island matchup (a fellow FCS school) won't count towards the Hokies' bowl eligibility. Tech visits Miami this weekend and also plays in the afternoon (3:30 p.m.).
Full schedule for Oct. 12 (all times are Eastern)
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN - previously announced
Friday, Oct. 11
- Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN - previously announced
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
- Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
- Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC – game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 5.
Open Dates
- Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt
