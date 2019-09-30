Virginia Tech football
Matt Gentry | Roanoke.com

BLACKSBURG —  The ACC announced a 4 p.m. kickoff time for Virginia Tech's game against Rhode Island at Lane Stadium on Oct. 12. It will be one of two games the ACC Network broadcasts that weekend. 

With Tech beating Furman, the Rhode Island matchup (a fellow FCS school) won't count towards the Hokies' bowl eligibility. Tech visits Miami this weekend and also plays in the afternoon (3:30 p.m.). 

Full schedule for Oct. 12 (all times are Eastern)

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN - previously announced

Friday, Oct. 11

  • Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN - previously announced

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
  • Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
  • Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC – game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 5.

Open Dates

  • Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments