BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had a hard time assembling a high-profile class with nearly all its starters coming back next fall.
The Hokies recruiting challenges also included uncertainty over the defensive coaching staff and limited available scholarships.
Some late additions to the class — including two on early signing day — helped Tech avoid the basement in the ACC recruiting rankings, but not by much.
According to 247 Sports composite rankings, the addition of four-star defensive end Alec Bryant and three-star tight end Wilfried Pene on Wednesday pushed Tech’s class ahead of Boston College at No. 13 in the conference. The Hokies finished No. 61 nationally, but just two weeks ago they were outside the top 100.
One of the fanbase's concerns about the class was the lack of in-state signees.
Green Run safety Lakeem Rudolph out of Virginia Beach, the No. 21 ranked player in the state, is the only player Tech signed from the Commonwealth. Fuente addressed the issue in his press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Florida and Georgia were the most represented states with three signees each.
“Quite honestly there are some that we didn’t get and there are some that we didn’t like,” Fuente said of recruiting in the Commonwealth. “I mean, that’s the truth. And I was pretty slow with some things because of the small numbers. I was pretty hypersensitive to making sure we did things the right way because of our numbers situation, so I’d say it was all those factors. I don’t think it’s going to be indicative of anything to come.”
Tech will wait and see if the roster experiences any additional attrition in the coming weeks before deciding if it will add anybody for the traditional signing day in February. It’s possible the Hokies might not sign anybody else as they already need a few spots to open up to accommodate the 2020 class.
“There’s not a lot left for us to do in terms of that,” Fuente said. “Obviously it’s a fluid situation and we’ll evaluate as we move forward.”
Virginia Tech 2020 signees
Derrell Bailey; DE; 6-6, 255; Greenback, Tenn; Greenback School
Played for head coach Greg Ryan at the Greenback School in Greenback, Tennessee … Part of a squad that posted a 13-3 record during his senior campaign … Ranked second on the team with 11.5 TFL as a senior and also produced 63 tackles (17 solo) … Recorded 69 tackles, 9.0 TFL and 7.0 sacks as a junior … Also played basketball at Greenback.
Justin Beadles; DE; 6-5, 232; Tyrone, Ga; Sandy Creek
Played for head coach Brett Garvin at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia … Team reached the state semifinals with a 12-2 record in 2019 … Recorded 53 tackles (32 solo), 9.0 sacks and a team-high 13.0 TFL as a senior … Also forced one fumble and averaged 3.8 tackles per game … Ranked the No. 49 weakside defensive end in the nation by 247.com.
Jordan Brunson; RB; 6-0, 210; Alpharetta, Ga; Denmark
Played running back for head coach Terry Crowder at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. … Played in all 10 games as a senior, leading the squad in rushing with 94 carries for 661 yards (7.0 avg.) with three 100-yard games and nine touchdowns … Also had four catches for 106 yards with one TD … Ran for 935 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior at South Forsyth High School, where he was named co-Offensive Player of the Year … He transferred to Denmark HS prior to his senior season (Denmark is a new high school in his area) … He also competed in track and field.
Alec Bryant; DE; 6-3, Pearland, Texas; Shadow Creek
Played for head coach Brad Butler at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas … The team is playing for the 5A state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 21 … Ranks second on the squad with 16.0 TFL to go along with 45 total tackles (31 solo), 6.0 sacks and four forced fumbles … Team was the state runner-up in 2018, posting a 15-1 record … Earned first-team all-district honors as a junior … Ranked as the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the country by 247.com.
Parker Clements; OL; 6-7, 270; Lugoff, S.C.; Lugoff-Elgin
Played offensive tackle for head coach Mike Armstrong at Lugoff-Elgin High School in Lugoff, S.C. … A first-team all-state selection, earned a spot on the South Carolina roster for the 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas against the top players from North Carolina … A two-time all-region pick, only permitted 1.0 sack as a senior, while grading out at 86 percent on the season … Led his squad in pancakes, knockdowns and “demon blocks” (blocking a defensive lineman 10 or more yards downfield) … Ranked No. 18 player in South Carolina by Rivals.com and No. 27 by 247Sports.com … Team qualified for the South Carolina 5A playoffs.
Jalen Hampton; RB; 5-10, 195; Rockville, Md; Georgetown Preparatory School
Played running back for head coach Dan Paro at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Maryland … Team finished the 2019 season with an 8-2 record and ended the year No. 9 in the Washington Post DMV rankings … The 2019 Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, finished his senior campaign with 169 carries for 1,214 yards (7.2 avg.) with 11 touchdowns … A first-team all-metro selection, he also averaged 40.2 yards per kickoff return with one TD and caught three passes for 30 yards … Ran for 263 yards with a pair of TDs to lead Georgetown Prep to a 22-16 win over Bullis to win the 2019 Interstate Athletic Conference title … The IAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018, racked up 169 carries for 1,443 yards (8.5 avg.) and 14 touchdowns, while adding another TD on a kickoff return … First-team all-metro pick as a sophomore in 2017, posted 180 carries for 1,302 yards (7.2 avg.) with 13 TDs.
Khalil Herbert; RB; 5-9, 200; Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Kansas (FBS transfer)
Graduate transfer from the University of Kansas … Played in 35 games for the Jayhawks, registering 320 carries for 1,735 yards (5.4 avg.) with 14 touchdowns … He also caught 24 passes for 118 yards … The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, native produced three career 100-yard rushing games at Kansas, including a career-high 291-yard effort vs. West Virginia (9/23/17) and a 187-yard performance in a 48-24 win at Boston College (9/13/19) that included a career-long 82-yard run … Played in four games in 2019, averaging 96.0 yards rushing per game and 8.9 yards per carry … A 2019 Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selection.
Keonta Jenkins; S; 6-3, 180; Jacksonville, Fla; Jean Ribault
Played free safety, cornerback and wide receiver for head coach Kelvin Smith for his first three seasons at Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Florida … Team was coached by Lin Shell for his senior campaign … The latest in a number of players from the Jacksonville area who have played at Tech, including current Hokies’ RB Keshawn King (Oakleaf), as well as WR Isaiah Ford (Trinity Christian), who now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
Kaden Moore; OL; 6-3, 305; Bethlehem, Pa; Freedom
Marco Lee; RB; 5-11, 225; Columbus, Ga; Coffeyville Community College (JUCO)
Played running back for head coach Jeff Leiker at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas. … Rushed for 820 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Red Ravens and rushed for 1,232 yards and nine TDs in his two-year Coffeyville career … Played for head coach Michael Woolridge at Hardaway High School in Columbus, Ga., graduating in 2018 … He was co-Player of the Year in Region 1-A as a senior, rushing for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Wilfried Pene; TE; 6-3, 240; France; St. Thomas More Prep
Played for head coach Jason Roeder at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania … No. 16-ranked recruit in the state of Pennsylvania by 247.com … Freedom won the Pennsylvania 6A title in 2018 and lost in the finals in 2019, finishing 12-2 both seasons … Father, Greg, is an assistant coach at Freedom and his younger brother, Braelin, is a teammate.
Lakeem Rudolph; WR; 6-4, 202; Virginia Beach, Va; Green Run
Talented tight end and wrestler joins current Tech P Oscar Bradburn (Sydney, Australia) as the only other foreign-born player on the Hokies’ roster … According to Tech’s coaching staff, Pene developed a passion for football in his native France and subsequently enrolled at St. Thomas More Prep in Oakdale, Connecticut, where he played for head coach Jason Manson … A two-time All-New England selection was part of an offensive unit that helped guide the Chancellors to a 7-1 record in 2019 … Played both tight end and defensive end, catching eight passes for 183 yards with four TDs on offense, while racking up 47 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and three forced fumbles … Also blocked a punt … Worked with head coach Ryan Roddy on the wrestling squad and finished seventh in New England in his first season competing in that sport … Last name pronounced (PEN-aye).
Tyree Saunders; WR; 6-0, 174; Jacksonville, Fla; First Coast
Played wide receiver and cornerback for head coach Marty Lee at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla. … Caught 54 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior … Also ran track and played basketball at First Coast … Another Jacksonville-area signee joining Keonta Jenkins (Ribault) in this class, in addition to current Hokies’ RB Keshawn King (Oakleaf).
Dorian Strong; CB; 6-0, 160; Upper Marlboro, Md; Henry Wise
Played wide receiver and cornerback for head coach DaLawn Parrish at Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland … Caught 17 passes for 425 yards with eight TDs as a senior … Also racked up 33 tackles (24 solo) and 2.0 TFL in 2019 … Was named Washington Post Player of the Week as he caught two touchdown passes and also returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in win over Old Mill (11/30) to advance to Maryland 4A state title game … Also competed in track and field at Wise.
Robert Wooten; DE; 6-3, 230; Stafford, Texas; Stafford
Played at Stafford High School in Stafford, Texas … Recorded 73 tackles (41 solo), 6.0 sacks and 7.0 TFL as a senior … For his career, recorded 155 total tackles, 14.0 sacks and 22.0 TFL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.