BLACKSBURG — Junior college transfer Jaden Cunningham made his debut in Virginia Tech’s 43-41 overtime win over North Carolina last week.
Cunningham played a handful of snaps — he didn’t record any statistics — but it was an important first step for the defender, who spent much of September in a boot dealing with plantar fasciitis (a painful foot injury).
Tech’s plan is to still redshirt the defender, but the coaches want to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and have him play in up to three more games. They might also do the same with true freshman Josh Fuga. Fuga was dressed for last week’s game against North Carolina, but didn’t play.
The Hokies have renewed concerned about their depth at the position thanks to Dashawn Crawford dealing suffering an injury and Rob Porcher entering his name in the transfer portal.
“I’m really excited about both of those young men,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “Jaden is a big, physical kid, and is a hard spot in there. Fuga is the same way. Obviously Jaden is a little more mature from age standpoint and a little more mature physically. Not in very good shape. I was asking him about his foot today. He said my foot is feeling better and my lungs are burning here a little bit.”
Cunningham and Fuga join a rotation featuring fellow first-year players Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks.
Pollard, who has started the last two games for Crawford, had two sacks and a quarterback hurry against UNC.
“They give us something that Rob didn’t,” Foster said. “Rob had a little bit of athleticism, but not really strong at the point of attack. That’s why really he just hasn’t had the opportunity to get in the weight room a whole lot with shoulder surgeries and things of that nature.”
Foster likes that Cunningham at 6-foot-2, 306 pounds and Fuga at 6-foot-2, 308 pounds brings in even more size to the position than the other youngsters.
“They can hold the point a little bit more,” Foster said. “Josh has continued to get better and improve and was excited about the opportunity to play. Jaden got an opportunity, but we have to pick our time with those four games. Those times are winding down with just five regular season games left.”
