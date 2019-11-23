I get asked if there will ever be an assistant coach that goes in the College Football Hall of Fame. My answer is always the same — Bud Foster ought to be the first one. You think back to how much he's meant to college football, how long he's done it and how successful he's been, there wouldn't be anybody better to lead the way.
You know Virginia Tech football is thought of much differently than when we took it over and he's been a major part of that change. If we hadn't played great defense for so many years, we wouldn't have had the success we had. I don't know if the Big East and the ACC would have wanted us if we didn't bring something to the table, and we brought a brand of football that could compete against anyone at the highest level.
Cheryl and I have enjoyed sharing and watching Bud have success all these years. We've been together for so long, he's been kind of like a son to us. I know retiring will hurt a little, but I think in the end he'll enjoy what comes next. I bet he has a boat full of fish in no time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.